With its Starwood Hotels & Resorts acquisition in 2016, Marriott assumed operations of its first all-inclusive property—the 406-room Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal in Costa Rica. Now, Marriott has announced plans to further expand its all-inclusive portfolio in destinations worldwide with a mix of new-build properties and conversions of existing resorts, including properties currently in its portfolio. The company has signed management contracts with hotel developers that plan to build five new all-inclusive resorts, investing more than $800 million. The resorts are expected to open between 2022 and 2025.

“Our new all-inclusive resort platform is a natural progression for Marriott International,” said Tony Capuano, the company’s executive vice president and global chief development officer. “It will provide the ownership community a game-changing value proposition for their luxury and premium resort projects around the world, while providing guests a new vacation option with brands they trust.”

The new all-inclusive platform will provide the company’s 133 million Marriott Bonvoy members the option to earn and redeem points for this pay-one-price concept.

Marriott’s newly signed management contracts are expected to deliver five all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean and Latin America that, combined, would offer more than 2,000 rooms. The planned resorts include a 650-room Autograph Collection resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, opening in 2022, and four resorts in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Mexico City-based Artha Capital, a private equity firm and real estate developer, plans to create NIA, a flagship, all-inclusive destination, with four Marriott brands: a 240-room The Ritz-Carlton resort, a 400-room Westin Hotels resort, a 300-room Autograph Collection resort, and a 500-room Marriott Hotels resort. The project is slated for 220 tropical acres along the Pacific Coast, with anticipated openings between 2023 and 2025.

Given growing demand for premium and luxury all-inclusive stays, Marriott International plans to build its platform by initially leveraging the following full-service and luxury brands: The Ritz-Carlton, Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection and Delta by Marriott. The all-inclusive vacation experience—along with the design aesthetic, culinary offerings, and amenities—will be specific to each brand. All-inclusive resorts bearing the Marriott Hotels brand, for instance, would cater primarily to families, while resorts bearing the W Hotels brand would cater to adults.

“The diversity and global nature of our brands give guests the opportunity to find the perfect match for nearly any travel experience or destination,” said Tina Edmundson, global brand officer for Marriott International. “By expanding our portfolio with this new offering, we are opening up a new way for travelers to explore our incredible brands—from Westin to W—through a new, all-inclusive lens.”

Marriott’s all-inclusive resorts will offer a variety of amenities, culinary options, and experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. For adults, all-inclusive amenities may include fitness and spa facilities, reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants, adult-only pools with swim-up bars, 24-hour room service, on-premises nightclubs, and unlimited beverage programs. Family oriented resorts may offer options such as water sports and other sport activities, children’s and teen clubs, and multiple entertainment venues.