Welcome to AAHOACON 2023: Updates From the Show

The atmosphere was abuzz with excitement as AAHOACON 2023 kicked off with a welcome reception at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. As conference attendees connected with one another after time apart, the event offered food trucks, entertainment options for attendees of all ages, and a fireworks show set off using drone technology, all of which accompanied the backdrop of history from a location that previously hosted two summer Olympics and is preparing to host a third in 2028. LODGING was on hand to capture the moment as the conference officially kicks off.

WELCOME RECEPTION