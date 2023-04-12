JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Key International, a real estate investment and development company, and Shaner Hotels, an award winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, today announced the grand opening of the 156-suite SpringHill Suites by Marriott® Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront in Fla. Shaner will operate the hotel, owned by Key International.

“The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront marks our fifth hotel in the Jacksonville area, immediately creating economies of scale and the ability to share best practices with our sister properties,” said Jeff Truhlar, regional vice president of operations, Shaner Hotels. “This also marks our first project with Key International, and we are thrilled to continue to grow our partnership with them in this burgeoning market.”

“Jacksonville Beach has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years, seeing an influx of visitors from every part of the country,” said Shawn Gracey, executive vice president of hospitality, Key International. “We’re looking forward to meeting the demand for a new, state-of-the-art beachfront hotel with this property.”

Situated oceanfront at 465 North First Street, the hotel site is convenient to the area’s top attractions including the Jacksonville Beach Pier, Shipwreck Island Water Park, the PGA Tour at Sawgrass, multiple golf courses, Carnival Cruise Port, St. Augustine and the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens. The all-suite hotel offers complimentary daily breakfasts to guests and invites them to dine at Sandbar Jax Bch, an oceanfront restaurant & bar serving crafted cocktails, as well as regionally and local inspired flavors, or visit the 24/7 lobby market for snacks, beverages and necessities at their convenience. Guests also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center which looks over unobstructed views of the oceanfront pool.

“This hotel is the perfect complement to the Jacksonville Beach market,” said Colin Gorsuch, vice president of development, Key International. “The coastal design and elevated amenities will welcome guests to this beautiful oceanfront property.”