Boca Raton, Fla. — Waramaug Hospitality has acquired the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Naples North–Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The four-story, 105-room property was renovated to the IHG Formula Blue standard at a cost of $1.5 million in 2016. Waramaug will complete the Formula Blue renovation with significant lobby and public space upgrades, as well as new carpet and other amenities in the guestrooms.

“Despite its outstanding location and amenities, the property has been trailing the competitive set, and we intend to reposition the hotel through targeted renovations and a revamped sales and marketing effort,” said Craig Nussbaum, senior vice president, Waramaug Hospitality. Twenty/Twenty Worldwide Hospitality, which manages Waramaug’s nearby La Quinta Inn & Suites, will manage the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites is strategically located at the intersection of US Highway 41 (Tamiami Trail) and Bonita Springs Road, placing it just three miles to the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, and a short drive to the Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Miromar Outlets, The Promenade, Coconut Point Mall, and the Mercato Plaza. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers provides convenient access 14 miles north of the hotel.

