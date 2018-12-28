WalletHub Names Best U.S. Cities To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Lodging Staff
New Year's Eve

At least 6.4 million people are expected to pay an average of $165 for a round-trip ticket to travel around the New Year’s holiday, an estimated total of $1.1 billion. With New Year’s Eve around the corner and the majority of Americans spending up to $200 each on the occasion per year, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities across 28 key metrics. The dataset ranges from legality of fireworks and average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation.

Best U.S. Cities for Celebrating New Year’s Eve

  1. New York
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Atlanta
  4. San Diego
  5. Las Vegas
  6. Denver
  7. Orlando
  8. Chicago
  9. Washington, D.C.
  10. San Francisco
  11. Miami
  12. New Orleans
  13. Philadelphia
  14. Birmingham, Ala.
  15. Seattle
  16. San Antonio
  17. Dallas
  18. Louisville, Ky,
  19. Nashville
  20. Virginia Beach, Va.

