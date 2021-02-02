CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Vision Hospitality Group, a Chattanooga-based hotel management and development company, announced that its newest lifestyle hotel, Kinley Chattanooga Southside, is slated to open this spring in the city’s entertainment district at 1409 Market Street. The 64-room hotel will join its sister property, Kinley Cincinnati Downtown in Ohio, as the beginning of a new brand created and developed by Vision Hospitality Group.

Through this new property, Kinley is taking a modern approach to all things Chattanooga, incorporating design inspiration from local makers and featuring colors and tones representing the surrounding natural landscape. Each room—ranging in size from the king room to the queen bunk room—will include amenities like an “honor bar” with local snacks and drinks and custom-designed Murmaid mattresses and Kohler rainfall showerheads. A lobby-level coffee bar, The Exchange, will offer a range of specialty coffee drinks and local baked goods crafted from partners Goodman Coffee Roasters and Niedlov’s Cafe & Bakery and will transition into a cocktail bar serving small plates. Company will be a modern speakeasy serving cocktails and food in an eclectic atmosphere.

“Kinley Chattanooga Southside is designed to be the living room of the neighborhood, fostering sincere relationships between guests and the surrounding neighborhood and city,” said Michael DiMaria, general manager at Kinley. “Our centralized location coupled with the hotel’s southern charm and design features will empower guests to explore their sense of adventure and discover Chattanooga’s outdoors—and indoors.”

“Kinley Chattanooga Southside will be a place where locals and visitors come to escape the stressors of the outside world and safely relax and unwind,” said Mitch Patel, president and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group. “Kinley Hotels offer a true hospitality atmosphere where all are welcome, celebrated, and encouraged to create memorable and meaningful experiences, within the hotel and while exploring this captivating city and the Southside neighborhood.”

