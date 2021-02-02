Wimmer Communities recently announced plans for Hotel Third Ward, a 102-room property slated to open in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood in 2023. Part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, Hotel Third Ward will be owned by Wimmer Communities and operated by both Wimmer Communities and Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

Hotel Third Ward will be designed by a team led by Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), which will transform an 1892 vintage warehouse located on the southwest edge of the Historic Third Ward at the confluence of the Milwaukee and Menomonee Rivers. The luxury boutique hotel will blend old and new architecture through the addition of a thin tower above a multi-use plaza that provides a connection to the Riverwalk and the Historic Third Ward Wharf.

“We’re thrilled to expand our portfolio with a second hotel in the Milwaukee market,” said Nick Wimmer, vice president of project development, Wimmer Communities. “Our relationship with Marriott allows us the opportunity to bring exciting modern architecture to the Historic Third Ward neighborhood while continuing the preservation of a valuable historical building.”

Supporting the Third Ward’s residential, entertainment, and shopping character, Hotel Third Ward will be designed as an interactive neighborhood gathering place. The hotel will offer multiple culinary options, including a Water Street coffee bistro and deli, riverfront dining, and a rooftop experience with views of the Milwaukee metropolis.

Wimmer Communities continues to grow its hotel portfolio after the reopening of the Residence Inn Milwaukee Brookfield in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

