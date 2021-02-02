WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. News & World Report today announced its Best Hotels rankings after evaluating more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii ranked first as the Best Hotel in the United States. The property offers numerous amenities, ranging from picturesque pools and a golf course to daily activities like sailing, beachfront yoga, and cultural tours. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, followed in second and The Peninsula Chicago ranked third. These hotels stand out due to their exceptional customer service, well-maintained grounds, luxuriously comfortable accommodations, and wealth of on-site amenities, according to U.S. News. The Beverly Hills Hotel in California and The Langham, Chicago, ranked as the fourth- and fifth-best hotels in the United States, respectively. Five more hotels rounded out the top 10: The Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.; Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii; The Jefferson, Washington, D.C.; Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Santa Fe, California; and The Inn & Club at Harbour Town — The Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head Island, S.C., respectively.

Even though global travel remains limited, these hotels continue to operate at the top of their class for luxury and hospitality—a recognition made more meaningful during these challenging times, noted Zach Watson, travel editor at U.S. News. “The travel industry has faced numerous challenges over the past year, emphasizing the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards. This year’s list offers a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next getaway, whether that’s in a few months or next year,” Watson said. “The Best Hotels in the USA guide offers information on everything from room amenities to pool and spa features, allowing people itching to get out of their home offices and explore the country to begin planning for their next staycation or vacation when they feel comfortable.”

U.S. News scores luxury hotels using a methodology that combines each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. U.S. News did not include COVID-19 data in the rankings. However, several of the major industry awards factored into the rankings take property cleanliness into account. The U.S. News Travel team also offers information on how the coronavirus pandemic is changing the hotel industry, ways hotel cleaning protocols have evolved, and the top hotels for remote workers. These rankings are part of the U.S. News Travel vertical, which also evaluates the Best Vacations, Best Cruise Lines, and Best Travel Rewards Programs.

