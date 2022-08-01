Virdee Releases Web-based Contactless Check-in Software Extension

AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee has released a web-based extension of its contactless check-in software. Users can access and input pre-arrival check-in information into the system via the web and, in some cases, receive a web-based secure digital room key. Other experiences require an app for mobile keyless entry or obtaining a physical key from a kiosk.

The Virdee Virtual Reception solution provides a contactless check-in experience, letting 100 percent of hotel guests check in either via mobile device or kiosk, receive a digital or physical key, and head to their guestroom without standing in line at the front desk. The web version facilitates more engagement earlier in the pre-check-in process; guests can complete much of the pre-check-in requirements before arrival and can transition to the app to receive their digital key.

This framework also paves the way for eventually storing the key in a digital wallet hosted by Apple or Google. The former recently announced that its upcoming iOS 15 update to Apple Wallet will use NFC technology (like Apple Pay) to allow guests to access their hotel rooms.

“This web-based addition to the scope of the Virdee Virtual Reception platform continues to refine and evolve this exciting product,” said Virdee co-dounder Nadav Cornberg. “We hope that by engaging guests early on their preferred channel, we’ll make the virtual check-in process even more convenient and seamless for hotel guests. It also paves the way for some compelling future upgrades still ahead.”