urban waterfront destination

Situated on Long Beach’s iconic Promenade, the Marriott Long Beach Downtown is near major attractions including the Aquarium of the Pacific, Shoreline Aquatic Park, and the Queen Mary. Interior design firm Looney & Associates LLC imbued the property with an Art Deco style that draws upon the nautical and natural influences of the Long Beach locale. For example, the check-in desk recalls the forms of marina ship hulls, while an oversized decorative screen allows for abundant daylight. Guestrooms also feature generous natural light with large windows and create an oceanfront look with colors of the sea and sky—blues, soft whites, browns, and greys. Public space highlights include a rooftop pool and deck with panoramic city and ocean views from the 12-story hotel and a central Greatroom lobby designed for social interaction and work. On the F&B side, the Marriott Long Beach Downtown offers the all-day restaurant Local Current, where Executive Chef Leo De Leon prepares fresh, locally curated seasonal fare with a California twist, as well as The Market, a 24-hour grab-and-go hub. Located directly across from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, the Marriott Long Beach Downtown offers more than 21,000 square feet of meeting space, including 14 flexible event rooms and 18 breakout rooms.

