PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island, is now serving as a drive-through site for the rapid COVID-19 tests.

According to Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) and president of its Rhode Island properties, Rhode Island Governor Raimondo selected the Twin River site and entered into a partnership with CVS Health to make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to all Rhode Islanders. This testing site will use the new Abbott ID Now system and will be able to perform approximately 1,000 tests per day, doubling Rhode Island’s current testing capacity.

“We are pleased to offer Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln as a rapid COVID-19 drive through testing site,” said Crisafulli. “We are supporting the efforts of the RI Department of Health, CVS Health, the Rhode Island State Police, and the RI National Guard to ensure as smooth a testing experience as possible. This level of collaboration truly is representative of the fact that we are all in this together, and we stand ready to do all we can to support the State’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus.”

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to individuals who are symptomatic and meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages seven casinos: two in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, one in Delaware, and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado.

