Aventura, Fla.—Marriott International and Turnberry Associates have announced that Turnberry Isle Miami, Autograph Collection, will become JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. The reimagined hotel will have a new 16-story Orchid Tower comprised of 325 guestrooms, which will double the resort’s occupancy to 685 rooms when it opens in Winter 2019.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa includes a renovated hotel entrance and lobby with Soff’s, a lobby bar named for Aventura’s founder Don Soffer. Turnberry’s pro shop has been redesigned and expanded and the resort’s two 18-hole golf courses, Soffer and Miller, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., have been re-imagined by golf icon Raymond Floyd.

“We are delighted to introduce JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa as the latest addition to our expanding luxury portfolio,” said Mitzi Gaskins, vice president and global brand leader, JW Marriott. “The hotel’s art deco design exemplifies the effervescence and culture of Miami, allowing each of our guests to enjoy enriching experiences from the moment that they check in. We look forward to continuing to deliver the warm, intentional service that characterizes the JW Marriott brand at our new Miami property.”

The resort’s interior design by Champalimaud took inspiration from Miami’s art-deco history presenting clean, geometric lines coupled with classic designs and simple details. The materials and color palettes used throughout the new building include a subtle ivory color palette that mirrors the airiness of natural beauty that exists within the South Florida surroundings. Hints of blue and brown accents, which are also ubiquitous throughout the resort, also reference the natural surroundings of the environment.

The Orchid Tower’s room types include one king size bed, two double beds, one-bedroom suites, presidential suites, and a two-bedroom penthouse—all of which offer views varying between the resort, golf course, or ocean. At the heart of each guestroom in the Orchid Tower, lacquer painted wood fluted paneling are featured behind the bed to pay homage to the tower’s strong art-deco influence and are accentuated by modern bed lamps designed to complement the panel’s sleek lines. Each guestroom has a credenza inspired by Italian designer Gio Ponti, known for his sea-side resorts in southern Italy. The credenza’s rift cut white oak has a solid Caesarstone top surface and metallic accents of oil rubbed bronze at the hardware and legs. Each guestroom also has in-room artwork from established artists curated by DAC Art Consulting.

The bathrooms’ contemporary design includes Alabama white marble walls and floors, countertops in Bianco Dolomiti classic marble with double sinks, a shower with glass door, and a custom vanity mirror with curved corners in an oil rubbed bronze frame, built in full length.

The second phase of the resort’s rebrand will include the introduction of Tidal Cove, a waterpark with a FlowRider Triple, kids’ splash park, lazy river, and 25 cabanas as well as two dining options: Surf House Bar & Grill and FreeStyle. Tidal Cove is set to debut Spring 2019.