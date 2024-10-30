Cali, Colombia—Tru by Hilton, Hilton’s innovative and energetic hotel brand for practical travelers, is set to transform the hospitality experience in Colombia with the opening of Tru by Hilton Cali Sur, the brand’s first hotel in the country. This new hotel, operated by Hoteles MS, is located in one of the most dynamic areas of western Colombia, surrounded by prestigious universities, shopping centers, recognized hospitals, and the two most important technology hubs in the country.

“It’s an exciting time for the “Tru Cru!” We are thrilled to witness Tru by Hilton’s remarkable growth in the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Andrew Harp, brand leader, Tru by Hilton. “Our impressive international expansion is a testament to the brand’s unique appeal, award-winning service, and the exceptional stay experiences we offer. Guests, owners, and operators alike have embraced Tru by Hilton for its vibrant, fun, and practical approach to hospitality. The opening of Tru by Hilton Cali Sur in Colombia is a significant milestone in our journey, showcasing our commitment to delivering energetic and engaging stays in dynamic locations, with unique amenities and a spirited, engaging atmosphere.”

“We’re here to change the game in Colombian hospitality,” said Ana María Montilla, general manager, Hoteles MS. “We believe in the simplicity of the heart and in an agile, focused spirit, offering a fun and engaging environment that promotes connections.”

Tru by Hilton Cali Sur features 98 modern and functional rooms designed to provide the perfect balance between comfort and style. Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities at the hotel, including a well-equipped gym, free Wi-Fi, and social spaces for games and gatherings.

Guests can start their day with the “Top It” complimentary breakfast bar, where they can customize their meal with a variety of delicious toppings for pancakes, bagels, oatmeal, and more. The hotel also offers a 24/7 market stocked with snacks, beverages, and travel essentials, providing guests with convenient access to whatever they may need during their stay.

The hotel is located in Bochalema Plaza in the southern part of Cali, a city known as the “Branch of Heaven” for its warm climate and vibrant salsa culture. Cali is an important economic and cultural center in Colombia, famous for its hospitality, cuisine, and diverse tourist attractions, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers.

Tru by Hilton Cali Sur is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Since its launch in Mexico and Brazil in 2023, the Tru by Hilton brand has achieved breakout growth in the Caribbean and Latin America, with 20 planned hotels including upcoming market firsts in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras and Puerto Rico.

The arrival of the Tru by Hilton brand to Colombia builds on Hilton’s rapid expansion in the region. In the last decade, Hilton has tripled in size in CALA, expanding to nine new countries and territories, and launching seven new brands, including Tru by Hilton.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 225 open hotels and resorts in 29 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America, with over 20 hotels in Colombia. The company is actively pursuing additional growth opportunities and currently has a robust development pipeline of more than 170 hotels in various stages of design and construction throughout the region.