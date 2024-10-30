The Hospitality Show continued today for a second day of programming for hotel owners and operators at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Show also celebrated the grand opening of its expo floor, which featured over 400 of the industry’s top vendors offering solutions to drive innovation and profitability, interactive showcases, and dedicated breakout sessions.

The main stage opened with three sessions designed to provide insights into growth through development, technology, and commercial strategies. The first session, “River Walk & Beyond: Development Insights from IHG,” was led by Mario Bass, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Visit San Antonio, in conversation with Leanne Harwood, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts. Together, they explored how cultural alignment can enhance the guest experience and attract high-value visitors.

Next, an insightful session on artificial intelligence, “AI Unlocked: Innovating the Future of Travel,” tackled AI’s transformative potential in hospitality. Experts Matt Schwartz, CTO, Sage Hospitality Group; Liselotte de Maar, Managing Director, Accenture; and Jeff Thoman, Senior RVP of Hospitality, Salesforce, shared how hotels can leverage AI to drive guest engagement and operational efficiency.

Turning to commercial strategy, Kevin Carey, Interim President & CEO, AHLA, hosted a compelling discussion, “Collaborative Perspectives: Redefining Commercial Strategy,” with industry leaders Doreen Burse, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, United Airlines; Kristie Goshow, Chief Commercial Officer, KSL Resorts; and Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Together, they addressed strategies for revenue optimization, innovation, and overcoming market challenges, offering practical takeaways for competing in an evolving travel landscape.

Advertisement

Before the expo floor opened to attendees, key members of The Show’s advisory board, along with representatives from AHLA, Questex, and Visit San Antonio, celebrated with a red-carpet ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Kevin Carey. Attendees then explored activations like the Outdoor Hospitality Showcase, ESG Pavilion, and the In-Room Entertainment Zone, sponsored by DIRECTV® HOSPITALITY, along with three stages featuring content focused on actionable solutions. For the first time, attendees also had access to the Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, where over 60 food and beverage innovators showcased products designed to enhance guest experiences and drive profitability.

“The Hospitality Show 2023 set the mark for delivering compelling content and actionable insights from the industry’s top influencers and executive decision makers, but this year’s event is providing even greater value for owners, operators, brands, sponsors, and exhibitors,” said Kevin Carey, Interim President & CEO, AHLA. “It’s a pleasure to be here in San Antonio learning, networking, and making deals with the hospitality industry’s best and brightest.”

Today’s program highlight was a keynote presentation from Scott Greenberg, franchise expert and author, who shared game-changing strategies for optimizing franchise operations. This was followed by a fireside chat with Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who shared his perspective on industry leadership and growth.

The day concluded with the vibrant River Walk Block Party, where attendees enjoyed three networking parties at iconic venues along the San Antonio River Walk: Howl at the Moon, sponsored by Procell; Hard Rock Cafe, sponsored by Hotel Management; and Merkaba, sponsored by CLEAR.