Tribute Portfolio Partners With Pantone To Showcase Color of the Year

MIAMI—Tribute Portfolio, a Marriott International collection, has partnered with Pantone, a global color authority, to introduce a series of experiential pop-ups that celebrate color and travel. Named for its communal nature and colorful design, the Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio debuted at Art Basel in Miami Beach at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami Resort and will travel to new Tribute Portfolio hotels next year.

Each Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio will use different mediums to bring the travel-inspired installations to life and to highlight the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year palettes. Designed to reflect the character of its host city, each pantry will be created collaboratively with a cast of artists and influencers who have a unique perspective on travel.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pantone, who is as passionate and colorful as we are,” said Amanda Nichols, global brand director, Tribute Portfolio. “With 28 hotels open and growing, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. With Tribute Portfolio’s knack for igniting imaginations through travel and Pantone’s ability to inspire through color, these quirky pop-up experiences are sure to encourage a fresh perspective for guests and locals alike.”

This announcement follows the reveal of PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral as the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year, a shade of orange with a golden undertone.

“Like travel, color enhances and influences the way we experience the world,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “Linked to tactility and human connection, PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral is a warm and welcoming shade that fosters immersive experiences and encourages playful expression; so it made perfect sense that we partner with Tribute Portfolio, a brand that shines a light on the individualized and personalized spirit of all its characterful hotels, to create a unique way to experience color and bring PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral to life.”

The first Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio premiered at Art Basel in Miami Beach with Interior Designer Athena Calderone, Supergroup LSD, and Pop Art Illustrator Gabriel Alcala. The Pantone Pantry showcased the personality of the Tribute Portfolio brand with monochrome and multi-sensory moments that pay tribute to how color—like travel—can reframe perspective and illuminate the character of different destinations. The pop-up also reimagined a traditional hotel experience with a concierge desk, a cabinet of curiosities, and a hidden guestroom. LSD, the supergroup comprised British musician Labrinth, Australian singer Sia, and American music producer Diplo, as well as pop art illustrator Gabriel Alcala, were tapped to create custom animations, digital projections, and a playlist.

Athena Calderone officially opened doors to the Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami. “Travel opens your eyes to everything, in a way, bringing black and white into dynamic technicolor; and my eyes absorb it all—they’re always swooning,” said Calderone, founder of EyeSwoon and author of Cook Beautiful. “I’m delighted to celebrate this immersive pop up with Tribute Portfolio and Pantone, which will assuredly inspire someone’s next adventure and colorful journey through travel.”

Next year the brand’s Pantone Pantry will pop up at The Alida in Savannah, Georgia, recently opened in October 2018 as part of Tribute Portfolio. Designed by Gunn Meyerhoff Shay Architects, the 173-room boutique hotel celebrates individuality and eclectic personality with no two rooms designed to be the same. Poised to be woven into the fabric of the community, the residential hotel is just a few blocks from the Broughton Street retail corridor, the Savannah College of Art & Design, and the SCAD Museum of Art.

The Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio will also pop up at the new The Slaak Rotterdam, scheduled to open in March 2019 as part of Tribute Portfolio.