Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds 13 Noble House Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. — Curator Hotel & Resort Collection has added 13 new member hotels from Noble House Hotels & Resorts, owner and manager of lifestyle hotels and resorts. These 13 distinct hotels and resorts join Curator four months after its November 2020 launch. Noble House Hotels & Resorts is one of Curator’s six founding members.

“Noble House is thrilled to join Curator,” said Jake Donoghue, CEO, Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “This has been a challenging period for hotel operators and owners, yet Curator has enabled us to enhance the operating performance of the independent lifestyle hotels and resorts that we manage. Our owners are pleased with the reduced expenses that Curator brings through its wide array of operating relationships. This allows our hotel teams to spend more time focused on growing revenue and gaining market share, which will be increasingly important as hotel demand improves following the pandemic.”

Curator’s member hotels gain access to operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology designed to collectively generate significant cost-savings, along with access to Curator’s network of industry professionals and operators—all to eliminate the time owners and operators spend managing and negotiating vendor relationships and to give them more time and resources to invest in guest experiences and drive revenues.

“Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, something unprecedented in the industry,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “Under the Curator umbrella, independent hotels and resorts can optimize their performance and continue to do what they do best: offer amazing guest experiences that only they can provide. Ultimately, this collaboration is lifting the independent hotel industry. We are thrilled with Curator’s continued growth with the addition of these 13 Noble House hotels and resorts.”

The following Noble House hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection: Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco, California; L’Auberge Del Mar in Del Mar, California; LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples, Florida; San Diego Mission Bay Resort in San Diego, California; Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, California; Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Little Torch Key, Florida; Hotel Terra Jackson Hole in Teton Village, Wyoming; Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa in Teton Village, Wyoming; Kona Kai Resort & Spa in San Diego, California; Solé Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida; The Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California; Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida; and River Terrace Inn in Napa, California.

These additions follow Curator’s February 2021 announcement that 11 hotels managed by Provenance joined the collection.

