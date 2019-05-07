Richmond, Va.—Orlando remains the top domestic travel spot in the United States this summer, with 7.4 percent of Americans surveyed planning trips to the Florida city, according to a new survey on summer destinations by Allianz Global Assistance.

The travel insurance and assistance company analyzed customers’ trips planned from May 24 through September 3, 2019. New York City is the second most popular destination this year (4.7 percent) for the second year running.

Top 10 Domestic Summer Destinations of 2019

Orlando (#1 in 2018 and 2017) New York (#2 in 2018) Seattle (#7 in 2018 and #5 in 2017) Las Vegas (#3 in 2018 and #2 in 2017) Boston (#8 in 2018 and 2017) Los Angeles (#4 in 2018 and 2017) Maui (#7 in 2017) Honolulu (#5 in 2018 and #3 in 2017) San Francisco (#10 in 2018 and #6 in 2017) Portland