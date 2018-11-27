Three Ways To Improve Air Quality in Hotels

Due to their size—and the sheer number of factors at play—it can be a struggle for hotels to maintain high air quality throughout the entire property. However, more and more guests are conscious of the quality of the air that they’re breathing. So how should hoteliers respond? According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there are three ways to improve indoor air quality: source control, improved ventilation, and air cleaners.

1 Source Control. The EPA notes that one of the most effective ways to improve air quality is to control the source. That means sealing off or enclosing areas that contribute to emissions. This is one of the less expensive options available to hoteliers. 2 Improved Ventilation. Whether it’s cracking a window or investing in high-powered fans, allowing more “fresh” air to enter an environment can help disseminate pollution. It’s worth noting, however, that this may not be the most effective option if your hotel is located near an outdoor source of pollution. 3 Air Cleaners. There are a lot of companies out there that offer commercial air cleaners, with options ranging from tiny units that only serve one room to full systems that filter air throughout an entire building.