Employee Retention Means Benefits Done Right

“So much of employee retention is driven by effective leadership and company culture.” According to the common wisdom of today, this goes without saying. However, new research reveals this belief to be a partial myth that can undermine organizational success.

AETHOS recently conducted a survey to understand what motivates and retains “cross-generational” employees. This study focused on Gen X (born 1965–1980) and Gen Y (born after 1980 and also known as Millennials) for the sake of simplicity and since these two generations form most of the global workforce. The sample skewed toward North America (75 percent), while the other quarter represented employees in Europe and Asia Pacific. The responses did not significantly correlate with gender or geography, so only generational differences were considered in the analyses. This research yielded a “Hierarchy of Work Needs”—four specific variables weighted based on the reported effectiveness of motivating and retaining team members.

Two of the motivators (or 50 percent) in Figure A support the common belief about employee retention. However, the other 50 percent of these motivators—i.e., the second and third variables with the most weight or importance—deal with tangible rewards linked to compensation and benefits. Overall, both Gen X and Gen Y are best retained with a formula encompassing “Balance, Bucks, Benefits, and Boost (internal purpose and opportunity).” Of these, “benefits” is arguably the most overlooked, even though it is apparently the second strongest factor driving retention.

Three Surefire Wins in Employee Benefits

Without getting bogged down with details on the investment dollars involved, not all employee benefits assume direct costs. In fact, retaining top talent brings cost-savings and even increases in bottom-line profits. Simply put, retention equals ROI. Here is some more insider information on benefits: