Three Choice Brands Open Hotels on Sarasota Campus

Rockville, Md. – Comfort hotels, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., welcomed a newly constructed Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota, Florida, as the brand continues to execute its strategy of opening more than one hotel per week this year. Situated at 5985 Brookhill Blvd., the hotel is opening adjacent to a recently built Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand property on the same lot.

The Sarasota campus is just off Interstate 75, which provides easy access to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the Sarasota Event Center. The hotels are also a short drive from some of the area’s top employers, including Florida Resource Management, LLC and Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Travelers staying at the hotels have convenient access to Lido Key Beach, Siesta Key Beach, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, and the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The six-story, 107-room Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota is the latest to open as part of the brand’s multiyear transformation, featuring rooms and public spaces with a modern design, as well as the new Comfort logo. The Comfort brand has more than 300 properties in its pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction. More than 25 additional Comfort hotels are expected to open this year in major markets such as Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to business and leisure travelers alike.

The Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure guests with amenities, including:

More than 800 square feet of meeting space

Seasonal outdoor pool

Open lobbies with space to work and socialize, including a two-story lobby

Suites with balconies

Complimentary shuttle transportation

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast

Free WiFi and business centers

24-hour fitness center

Smoke-free facilities

The Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota and neighboring Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand hotel were developed by WB Services Construction, LLC. The company now has 16 Choice-branded hotels in its portfolio.