Elkhorn, Wis. — First Hospitality, a Chicago-based hotel management and development company, has opened the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Elkhorn-Lake Geneva Area. Located in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the 83-room hotel marks First Hospitality’s fourth property in the state.

“We are excited to expand First Hospitality’s portfolio with the opening of the Holiday Inn Express Elkhorn,” says David Duncan, president of First Hospitality. “The property’s central location between Milwaukee, Rockford, and Lake Geneva offers travelers the utmost convenience whether they are traveling for business or leisure. We look forward to welcoming more guests to the Elkhorn area.”

The Holiday Inn Express Elkhorn is located just off of I-43 and WI-67 near area attractions such as Lake Geneva, Alpine Valley Resort, the Walworth County fairgrounds, Elkhorn Business Park, the White River State Trail, and more. Four floors of spacious accommodations throughout the hotel include 21 suites and modern amenities such as interactive televisions. Other hotel features include: complimentary breakfast and unlimited, complimentary coffee; free high-speed internet for all guests and complimentary WiFi for Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) Rewards Club members; an onsite business center and 1,600-square feet of meeting space; and a fitness center and indoor heated pool. All hotels under the Holiday Inn Express & Suites brand umbrella use the IHG Green Engage system, which allows the property to measure and manage its environmental impact.

Advertisement

Managed by First Hospitality in partnership with Chicago-based hotel developers and owners E&M Strategic Development, LLC, the hotel is led by general manager Dennis Meek. Meek brings six years of hospitality and management experience to his new role. Prior to joining the Holiday Inn Express management team in April of this year, Meek held management positions at First Hospitality properties in Pleasant Prairie and Rockford.

“The Holiday Inn Express is designed for the smart traveler,” says Meek. “Our guests look for a consistent and comfortable experience from the lobby to the guest rooms, and I have no doubt this new property will exceed expectations with the added convenience of its central location.”

Mark Meyer, general partner and founder of E&M Strategic Development, LLC, added, “The property has become a great product for the community and for us. We would like to thank city leaders and construction partners who provided us unwavering support for the project. With the positive management of First Hospitality and continued community support, we expect great things for all parties.”