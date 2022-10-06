This Week’s Comings & Goings

CBRE announced that Sung Lee has joined its Valuation & Advisory Services (VAS) team as Head of Fund Valuations for the Americas. Lee has more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and specializes in the valuation of institutional real estate.

In Palm Springs, California, hotel ZOSO announced the appointment of General Manager Joel Manion. With over 30 years of hospitality experience, Manion manages all aspects of the 162-room property including its food and beverage outlets, pool spaces, and more.

AT&T Hotel and Conference Center on the University of Texas campus named Josh Delgado director of sales and marketing. Delgado will oversee the strategy and brand marketing for the property, which has 297 guestrooms and four on-site dining concepts.

Thompson San Antonio—Riverwalk announced the addition of three hospitality professionals in leadership roles: Eugene Mardell has been appointed as general manager, Melanie Bruce has joined as director of sales and marketing, and Natalie Fournier has been named director of revenue.

McKibbon Hospitality recently welcomed and promoted eight hospitality professionals: Crystal Gwin has joined as operations support manager; Maka’ala Nalu Warden Kuewa has been named corporate food and beverage director; Nefike Gunden has joined as international staffing and programs manager; Rachel Sprouse has been promoted to client relations manager; Rafael Ibarcena has been named sustainability strategy intern; Steve Mohney has been promoted to regional director of sales and marketing; Steve Lambert has joined as operations support manager; and Todd Kinney has been promoted to regional vice president of operations.