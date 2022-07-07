This Week’s Comings & Goings

HP Hotels has named Mark Alvarez—formerly regional director of operations—chief people and culture officer, a newly established position for the company. He will be responsible for facilitating a range of internal and external engagement activities.

Graduate Hotels announced the appointment of Michele Evans as executive vice president of hospitality for the brand. Evans will be responsible for the strategic support and operational success of all food and beverage programs across the Graduate Hotels portfolio.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Daniel Johnson to senior vice president of taxes. Previously, Johnson served as vice president of taxes, a position he held since 2008.

Kimpton Canary Hotel has recently appointed Richard Woodrow Cox as general manager, where he will help oversee the property’s refresh and new restaurant. He has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Plamondon Hospitality Partners has announced Katie Doherty as the new general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick. She has held previous general manager positions at hotels such as the Embassy Suites in Chevy Chase.

Friday Harbor House has announced the appointment of Reid Johnson as general manager. Johnson will oversee all aspects of operations for the inn. Most recently, he held the title of general manager for The Willows Inn on Lummi Island.

Premier continues its expansion with the hiring of Roland Mouly as senior vice president of strategic partnerships. With over 25 years of experience, Mouly will help expand Premier’s core businesses: interior design, architecture, procurement, and project management.

Zeppelin Hospitality—the newly launched hospitality arm of Zeppelin Development—has named Antoine Moinard director of hospitality. In this role, Moinard is overseeing Zeppelin Hospitality’s two upcoming Colorado property launches.