Cloudbeds Acquires Guest Engagement Solution: Whistle

SAN DIEGO—Cloudbeds announced the acquisition of the industry’s leading guest engagement solution, Whistle, at HITEC 2022. Together, the companies will integrate their technologies to remove friction points in the guest journey through a single platform.

“The term contactless is becoming far too synonymous with hospitality,” said Richard Castle, COO and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “We want more contact between lodging businesses and their guests to create purposeful touchpoints, answer questions, and provide guidance through the entire guest journey. Research shows that engaged guests spend more, leave better reviews and the majority prefer to communicate via digital channels—Whistle makes it all possible. Whether it’s a booking engine chat or front desk text request, Whistle positions Cloudbeds customers to be a part of the guest journey from discovery to post-stay, removing barriers that might hinder a booking or positive review.”

Whistle has unified communication tools, digitized arrival experiences, and more. Current customers include hospitality brands and hoteliers around the world like Choice Hotels, Accor, IHG, and Four Sisters Inns, among others.

Whistle will play a role in the company’s vision for creating a frictionless solution that enables guests to engage with lodging businesses on their own terms. Simultaneously, it will give lodging businesses a platform to manage points of contact throughout the entire guest journey.

“Our goal has always been to give lodging businesses a unique, easy-to-use solution that simplifies and streamlines the way they communicate,” said Christopher Hovanessian, CEO and co-founder of Whistle. “Cloudbeds has a clear vision for building a better, more frictionless hospitality experience via a unified platform. Together, we can make a greater impact on the industry that benefits not only the guest, but also the property staff and the lodging business itself.”

Following its Series D funding announcement in November, Cloudbeds has committed to “more reservations, happier guests” with three acquisitions and the introduction of several new product offerings to address pain points for both operators and guests. Driven by an aggressive product roadmap, the company has nearly tripled in size over the past year, with more solutions set to roll out in Q3.