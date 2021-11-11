This Week’s Comings & Goings

Trilogy Spa Holdings announced the promotions of John Grunbeck to president and Michelle L. Kinney to chief operating officer, effective November 1. Grunbeck was formerly senior vice president of sales and business development, and Kinney was previously senior vice president of operations.

HP Hotels announced that Jeff Burns joined the company as its chief investment officer. In this role, Burns will work with HP Hotels’ existing and prospective owners to assess their portfolios, investment opportunities, and the capital structure and market strategies for any given property.

Hunter Hotel Advisor has named two industry professionals to its team. Sophia Pittaluga will be based out of the firm’s Miami office as a vice president and she will oversee and execute single asset and portfolio transactions. Spencer Davison will serve as vice president in the firm’s New York Office, building on existing relationships to establish new ground in the northeast region.

Advertisement

Pierre Zreik will be retiring from his role as managing director of The Allison Inn & Spa in Oregon Wine Country. Zreik opened The Allison in 2009 and has been at the helm ever since. He began his career with brands like Four Seasons and Hyatt followed by a specialization in managing independently-owned and operated properties.

Seaport Companies promoted Marianna Accomando to vice president and general manager of the Seaport Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Accomando has been with Seaport Hotel for more than 20 years, having joined as director of catering in 1998. She held roles including vice president of sales, and, most recently, assistant general manager.

Montage Laguna Beach is welcoming Christian Maeder to serve as hotel manager. Maeder oversees all operations departments at the resort, including food and beverage, while providing daily support to operation leaders. He is also responsible for upholding the resort’s guest satisfaction standards.

The Lake House on Canandaigua, New York, appointed Chris Pulito to general manager. Pulito will oversee all operational phases of hotel management, aiming to help associates to provide customer care to guests and ensure brand culture and employee guest experience. Pulito was previously working at del Lago Resort & Casino.

Hyatt Regency Boston appointed Chryssaldo Thomas to general manager. In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for directing and overseeing operations at the hotel. Thomas joins the Hyatt Regency Boston from Oahu, Hawaii, where he served as area general manager for Ohana Waikiki Wast and Waikiki Malia by Outrigger.

Jonathan Raz has been named hotel manager of Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Prior to starting as hotel manager, he was complex director of food and beverage for both the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. In his new role, Raz will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe has appointed Laurie Munos to director of sales and marketing. Munos is joining the resort with over twenty-five years of experience leading sales teams across Marriott brands. Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Munos held leadership skills at various Marriott properties in the United States.

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts, named Adam Resnick executive chef. In this role, Resnick will oversee all of the hotel’s food and beverage programming including menu creation and execution for in-room dining, corporate meetings, and social events and weddings hosted at the property.

The Mandarin Oriental, Boston, has appointed Carol Vilardi to director of catering, and she’s responsible for managing all food and beverage operations at the hotel, developing sales leads for events, and coordinating events including business meetings and weddings. Vilardi joins Mandarin Oriental, Boston from the Newport Hotel Group.

Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt property in Isle of Palms, has appointed Monica Bennett to event operations manager. Bennett previously worked for Calamigos Ranch in California, and she worked at the property since 2005 in positions including director of operations, general manager, and director of events.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced Spencer Cody as corporate director of club and golf operations and Ellen McGinnis as corporate director of spa. Both are newly created roles. Cody joined Omni Hotels & Resorts in 2019 as director of golf operations at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, and McGinnis joined in 2012 as spa director for Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

In advance of the transformation going on with The Boca Raton, five new general managers have been appointed to oversee the property’s hotels: Brice Kemper to The Boca Raton Tower, Corrine Heyl to The Boca Raton Yacht Club, Anthony Rico to The Boca Raton Beach Club, James Carmody to The Boca Raton Cloister and The Boca Raton Bungalows, and Antonia Korosec to resort operations at The Boca Raton.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has expanded its U.S. property tax team with the hiring of Eric Nisbet senior vice president. In this newly created role, Nisbet will focus on helping hotel clients mitigate their property tax liabilities, purchase price allocations, transfer tax analysis rebates, and more.

The Cornerstone Collective announced Joanne Gravina has been named senior interior designer. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of the company’s interior design projects, from conceptual designs through completion. Prior to joining The Cornerstone Collective, she owned and operated her own agency, Joanne Gravina Interior Design.

Premier promoted Abby Shehan to design director and Leslie Wynne to design manager. As design director, Shehan will use her leadership skills to spearhead Premier projects including managing and overseeing the design and profitability of future projects. And as design manager, Wynne is training junior designers and managing project responsibilities and deadlines.

Stonehill Taylor recently promoted ten associates. Promotions in the architecture division include Paul Weremchuk, Antonino Scarpaci, and Stephanie Liu to associate principals; Hiten Gandhi to senior associate; and Adam Blatner to associate. Promotions in the interior design division include Bethany Gale and DeeDee Sanchez to senior interiors associates and Wally Aubuchon, Katie Cole, and Andrea Perez to senior interior designers.