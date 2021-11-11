IGO Legacy Hotel Group to Rebrand Best Western Plus Campus Inn

IGO Legacy Hotel Group, ownership partners of the Best Western Plus Campus Inn, plans to rebrand its River Falls property to Radisson.

The hotel has been owned and operated by IGO Legacy Hotel Group under the Best Western Plus flag since purchasing the property in March 2017. Since the acquisition, the Best Western Campus Plus Inn has undergone improvements including a renovation of both public spaces and guestrooms and painting of the exterior. Additional anticipated changes associated with the rebrand include overflow parking lot and signage improvements.

“Since built in 2009, the hotel has been a staple to the downtown community. Through an evaluation of our company strategy, we believe transitioning to the Radisson flag will enhance our guests’ experience by providing a well-balanced stay that offers comfort, style, and down-to-earth hospitality,” said Cheryl Goldberg, owner and chief financial officer for IGO Legacy Hotel Group. “We will also be implementing the Radisson Hotels Americas Safety Protocol to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. These in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company.”

Whether traveling for a work meeting, visiting friends and family at UWRF Campus, or exploring downtown River Falls with a group, the hotel’s 84 guestrooms and suites work for travelers of all kinds. Rooms with a sleeper sofa, separate living space, whirlpool, and view of downtown River Falls are among the features available to guests.

Located within walking distance to downtown River Falls, the Kinnickinnic River, and UWRF Campus, a variety of onsite amenities include hot breakfast, Wifi, 24/7 access to Anytime Fitness, indoor pool, and hot tub. In addition, guests also have access to the hotel’s onsite bar and restaurant, Junior’s Restaurant and Tap House. Featuring a seasonal outdoor patio and live music, the restaurants serve entrees, craft beer, and cocktails. The hotel also features an onsite banquet center that occupies over 2,700 square feet of meeting space, including a boardroom for smaller gatherings.

“Our team is excited about this brand transition and look forward to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional service that meets our guests’ needs while creating truly special moments,” said Joanna Friedman, general manager. “All reservations and local corporate rates will be honored under the new brand, creating a seamless transition for all guests