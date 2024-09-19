New Castle Hotels & Resorts Reopens LaSalle Hotel

RIDGEFIELD, Connecticut—Jeremy Buffam and Julian Buffam, partners at New Castle Hotels & Resorts (NCH), announced the reopening of the 55-room LaSalle Hotel in Bryan, Texas, following a multi-million dollar reimagination. Built in 1928, the hotel is located in downtown Bryan, a recognized Texas Cultural District and sister city to College Station, home of Texas A&M University. The LaSalle joins the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, a collection of independent boutique hotels.

LaSalle’s reimagining is a nod to the railroad’s influence in establishing the city as part of Texas’s five metropolitan areas: Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Features include dining car decor in the hotel’s lobby-level restaurant Station 36; a covered, outdoor event space called The Platform; and the hotel’s subterranean speakeasy, the Boiler Room.

“We wanted to give guests, and the citizens of Bryan, a hotel as memorable as the city itself,” said Jeremy Buffam. “Trains and hotels evoke a nostalgia for travel and adventure that goes hand in glove with the preferences of today’s travelers for a truly authentic experience. The re-imagined LaSalle strikes those notes of reverence and reverie in a way that we know visitors will find compelling.”

“New Castle has a long history of acquiring historic hotels and repositioning them for new generations of travelers,” said Julian Buffam. “We saw the potential of the LaSalle through a comprehensive repositioning and affiliation with Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, which introduces this small-city treasure to the growing base of Bonvoy Loyalty Members that are looking for a distinct and elevated hospitality experience in Bryan and College Station. Downtown Bryan’s concentration of independent boutiques, bars, and restaurants and its designation as a cultural arts district play well with boutique, community-centric hotels of this quality that are designed to invite the public in and create meaningful connections between guests and locals.”

“The LaSalle is a critical historical asset in Downtown Bryan, and the New Castle team has done a tremendous job in assuring that it is preserved and celebrated,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “This opening is an important milestone in our efforts to build the birthplace of Aggieland into a thriving, culturally rich destination for years to come.”

The LaSalle has 55 guestrooms; Station 36, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner; The Boiler Room speakeasy; and indoor/outdoor accommodations for groups.