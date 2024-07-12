JLL Arranges Sale of Home2 Suites by Hilton North Scottsdale

WASHINGTON, D.C.—JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it arranged the sale and financing of Home2 Suites by Hilton North Scottsdale near Mayo Clinic, a 130-room hotel located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

JLL represented the seller, and working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also procured the acquisition loan from a regional credit union.

Built in December 2022, the hotel is designed to provide an extended-stay experience with amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, WiFi, a business center, EV charging, pet-friendly accommodations, and 500 square feet of flexible meeting space. Additionally, the guestrooms offer separate living and sleeping areas, functional living space, and in-room TVs.

The hotel is just one mile away from restaurants and shopping and 2.1 miles from Grayhawk Golf Club. Within a four-mile radius, guests will also have access to the Scottsdale Airport SCF, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Penske Racing Museum, and the Nationwide Insurance Regional Office.

The JLL Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Managing Director Ketan Patel and Melvin Chu.

“We are thrilled to have successfully facilitated the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Scottsdale,” said Patel. “The remarkable growth and recovery in Scottsdale further solidify its position as a dynamic destination for hotel investors.”

Chu said, “This property presented an exceptional chance to invest in a well-established hotel with a strong track record and capitalize on Scottsdale’s reputation as a top-tier travel market. We are honored for the opportunity to represent the seller on this transaction and are excited for the future of this hotel.”

Managing Director Adrienne​ Andrews led the JLL Debt Advisory team.