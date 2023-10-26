This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aligned Hospitality Management has promoted Tara Lundgren to vice president of operations. Lundgren, who served as the general manager of the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Tucson Airport, will join the corporate team to enhance operations throughout the portfolio.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort announced the appointment of Stephen Power as the new general manager. Prior to joining the property, Power served as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

Gulph Creek Hotels announced James Wiley has joined the company as area sales manager. Wiley has almost 25 years of experience in hotel sales and marketing at properties like Omni Philadelphia and Crowne Plaza King of Prussia.

Desiree Brehm has been named the new director of sales at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Albuquerque, managed by Spire Hospitality. In her new role, Brehm will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives for the property, as well as strategic group and leisure sales planning.

Marina del Rey Hotel announced the appointment of Garee Battad as the boutique hotel’s new executive chef. Battas will be responsible for overseeing all culinary operations for the property, including its SALT Restaurant & Bar.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, promoted Anthony Stagnaro to executive chef. Stagnaro will continue to drive the culinary program by partnering with local partners and purveyors.

Craig Hopson has been named chef de cuisine of Shirley Brasserie at The Hollywood Roosevelt. With two decades of experience, Hopson will oversee culinary operations of the restaurant and help grow its comprehensive menu.

Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, California, welcomed Vincent Savignano as the hotel’s new director of food and beverage. Savignano will lead the property’s renovation, which will include a new restaurant concept.