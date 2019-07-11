This Week’s Comings and Goings

Noble House Hotels & Resorts has named a new executive team for the company: Scott Colee is the new chief marketing and creative officer; Sean Mullen is the new president of sales, revenue management, and acquisitions; Don Dennis has been promoted to president of operations; and Marco Perry is the new vice president, regional managing director for the West Coast for Noble House.

Rosewood Hotel Group is welcoming multiple leaders to the company: Bede Barry is now vice president of operations for the Americas; Micah Freidman is the global chief investment officer; Milet Lukey is vice president of talent and culture for the Americas; Jeffery Wong is vice president of finance for the Americas and Europe; and Jack Xiao is vice president, financial controller for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

KSL Resorts has promoted Susan Barnes to global director of sales, where she will specialize in the incentive market. As a brand ambassador for KSL Resorts, Barnes will drive strategic development. Her most recent position with KSL Resorts before her promotion was regional director of sales for the Southwest division.

NewcrestImage has named two new executives to its leadership team to help its recently launched nationwide expansion: David Perel is the new chief investment officer and Caroline Lerner Perel is the new chief development officer. Both new hires will help the company raise equity from investment sources within the hospitality industry.

Jonathon Woolsey is the new development manager for Vision Hospitality Group. He previously worked as project engineer and project manager during his six years with EMJ Construction. Woolsey has worked on buildings including Vision’s Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta Decatur/Emory during his career.

Mark Rome is joining HREC Investment Advisors, a North American real estate advisory firm, as a senior vice president. Rome has completed sales transactions in the hospitality and hotel space during his career as a brokerage specialist, focusing on the Texas, Southwest, and Central regions.

The Hyatt Centric Mountain View, opening this month, has appointed a new executive team: Rich Higdon is general manager; Keith Battaglia is director of sales; and Bryan Showalter is executive chef of the property’s Fairchilds Public House restaurant and bar. Together, the three have more than eight decades of hospitality experience.

Richard Ebright is the new general manager of the Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg, where he will lead daily operations and customer service experiences. Additionally, Ebright will head an expanded sales team that includes two new hires: Tammy Ivey, group sales manager, and Samantha Lyscas, catering sales manager.

Opening in early 2020, The Abbey Inn & Spa in Peekskill, N.Y., recently named four appointments to its opening team: Gilbert Baeriswil is general manager; Olivia Calcagnini is director of sales and marketing; John Paidas is executive chef; and Eileen Whitney is director of catering, wedding, and event specialists.

Tim Foley has been named general manager of the Virgin Hotels Chicago, where he will guide the property’s vision, business, and culture. Foley was vice president of operations for Spire Hospitality before joining Virgin Hotels. There, he oversaw hotel management for Spire’s entire portfolio.

The Park James Hotel in Menlo Park, Calif., managed by broughtonHOTELS, has promoted Daniel Romero to general manager to lead hotel and on-site restaurant operations. Romero previously served as assistant manager since March 2018. Before the Park James Hotel, he was director of rooms for the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Chryssaldo Thomas is the new general manager of the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger, where he will supervise sales, host engagement, customer service, and financial performance for the hotel. Thomas has worked with Outrigger Hospitality Group since 2017, and was resort manager at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort prior to this new position.

Opening later this month, Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn by Valor Hospitality Partners and InterContinental Hotels Group is welcoming Tracey Rucks general manager and Ryan Ocker as director of sales and marketing. Rucks will be responsible for business team development and operations and Ocker will lead the revenue management team.

Bob Megazzini, new general manager of the Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers, Fla., will assist in hiring new staff, employee satisfaction, and operations. Megazzini has over 30 years of experience at Marriott, including executive chef titles at multiple Marriott hotels before moving from culinary services into hotel operations.

Donte Johnson is the new general manager of Hotel Revival, a Joie de Vivre hotel in Baltimore, Md. Johnson’s responsibilities include staff management, community relations, and guest satisfaction. Johnson was both director and general manager of the Riggs Hotel Washington, D.C., prior to his Hotel Revival position.

The Central Station, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, has named Jeremy Sadler general manager and Helen Nelson director of sales and marketing as the property plans to open in fall 2019. Sadler will manage guest relations and team development for the property while Nelson will drive sales and business growth strategies.

White Lodging has named Matthew Ellis the new assistant manager for the Le Méridien Denver Downtown + AC Hotel Denver Downtown. Ellis will focus on food and beverage operations and manage the property’s four food and beverage outlets. Before his new position, Ellis worked for Denver’s Park Burger Group.

The Talbott Hotel in Chicago is welcoming James Martin to lead culinary operations and introduce new menu items as executive chef. Martin will work at the property’s casual American eatery 20 East. During his career, Martin worked for the Four Seasons, Washington, D.C., and notable restaurants across the country.

Franco Diaz is the new executive chef for The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, where he will run culinary operations for the hotel’s Torali Italian-Steak, Torali Bar, The Café, and The Rooftop at Torali. Diaz will also manage catering, events, and in-room dining services. Diaz was most recently executive chef of The Peninsula Manila in Makati, Philippines.

Kaycee Darby is the new director of sales and marketing for the Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck, N.Y., where she will help the property prepare for its fall 2019 opening. Darby was previously a senior account manager for Context Summits, an event producer for the asset management industry. She started at Context Summits as an events coordinator.

Obie Hospitality has named David Parker as director of revenue management, which is a new position for the company. His responsibilities include pricing and inventory management and revenue maximization for the Obie Hospitality portfolio. Parker will also assist in opening The Gordon Hotel in late 2020.

Origin Lexington is opening in the next few weeks, and the property has named Mary Speer as director of brand experience and Eve Guilbault as director of sales. While Speer is sourcing local partnerships and products to bring the community into the hotel, Guilbault will manage the sales team and help recommend local experiences to guests.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa has made four new hires to its Tidal Cove Waterpark team. Sebastian Mena has been named director of waterpark operations, and Chris Seyler is the new assistant director of waterpark operations. Additionally, Joshua Soto and Nate Murray are new flowrider pro’s, providing private surf simulation lessons to guests.

