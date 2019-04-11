This Week’s Comings and Goings

Brad LeBlanc is the new senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. LeBlanc will help grow the North American Best Western portfolio, as well as lead the company as it continues its brand transformation. LeBlanc most recently served as senior vice president of franchise and partner development with Serendipity Labs.

InterContinental Hotels Group is welcoming Matt Kistler as senior vice president of global insights, analytics, and data. In this position, Kistler will use analytics to meet consumer insights and practices, as well as assess brand and category performance to measure the success of marketing campaigns.

Seon Heo and Fran Owen are vice presidents of sales and marketing, and Chris Macary is vice president of hotel operations for management company PM Hotel Group. The three new executives will be working together to grow the group’s pipeline and continue to expand operations.

Enchantment Group has promoted Jim Root to director of wellbeing. Root is currently general manager of Mii amo destination spa, where he manages spa programing, property operations, and personalized experiences. Including his general manager responsibilities, Root will implement wellbeing experiences at all Enchantment Group properties.

Derek Haug has been named general manager of Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach, Calif. Haug most recently held leadership roles with Loews Hotels, overseeing food, beverage, conference, catering, and spa operations for the Loews Santa Monica Beach. Haug’s experience is primarily in the western United States.

Michelle Caporicci is general manager of Madeline Hotel & Residences and regional vice president of Auberge Resorts Collection’s four Colorado properties. Caporicci is supervising guest services and experiences as general manager, and her responsibilities include assisting the collection’s Colorado hotels.

The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton, is welcoming Nicole Cheramie director of sales and marketing, where she will manage group and leisure sales initiatives and increase brand awareness for the hotel. Cheramie held the same position for The Troubadour Hotel New Orleans, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

David Taylor has been appointed director of sales and marketing for Kimpton Nine Zero in Boston. Taylor’s responsibilities include repositioning annual sales and marketing campaigns, generating sales strategies, and expanding corporate accounts. Prior to Kimpton Nine Zero, Taylor was director of sales and marketing for The Charles Hotel in Cambridge.

As director of corporate sales for The Dominick Hotel in New York City, Egemen Eren Kocak will provide corporate sales programs and strategies to find new business and grow existing relationships. And Tina Santana has been named spa director for the first BABOR Signature Spa in the United States, located within the hotel.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels’ The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, N.Y., is welcoming Courtney Dall’Olmo as director of marketing. Dall’Olmo was director of marketing and communications for the Topnotch Resort of Stowe, Vt., and marketing supervisor for the Trapp Family Lodge, also in Stowe.

Cassandra Redel is sales and events manager for Seven Hills boutique hotel in Lenox, Mass., where she will be responsible for all event efforts following the property’s extensive renovation. Redel has years of event planning and design experience, working as a wedding planner providing private customer services.

Tyler Schroeder is director of rooms for Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf, where he will manage guest services and room division management. Schroeder has over a decade of hospitality experience, including director of rooms, director of food and beverage, director of housekeeping, and director of operations for the Stanford Court Hotel.

Wellness resort CIVANA in Scottsdale, Ariz., has named Amanda Grant program director and Dana Wendell director of marketing. Grant will be managing and developing wellness programs for the property, and Wendell will be leading the resort’s marketing, public relations, and brand communication outlets.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas has appointed Jeremy Kinker director of food and beverage, Cameron Petrelli assistant general manager, and Kamakana Hoaeae bar manager for both on-site restaurant outlets the Rattlesnake Bar and Fearing’s restaurant. Xavier Echevarria has been named general manager of the Rattlesnake Bar.

Mike Schaffer is chief financial officer and Anthony Buglak is vice president of finance and controller for Allbridge, a data, video, and voice solutions provider for the hospitality industry. Schaffer was most recently chief financial officer for SICOM Systems, Inc., and Buglak served as vice president of finance and controller for Bell & Howell, LLC.