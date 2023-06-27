BWH Hotels Grows Global Footprint

Phoenix, Ariz. – BWH Hotels announced the addition of several new properties to its global portfolio, expanding its 19 brands across every chain scale segment—from luxury to premium economy. Most recently, the company expanded in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, adding properties in Austria, Canada, Dubai, Ethiopia, France, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tanzania, Thailand, and the United States.

“This summer season, we are excited to offer travelers even more convenient accommodations in key destinations around the world,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotels. “We are growing our global presence thoughtfully to serve our valued guests wherever their travels take them. From upscale, luxury, and lifestyle hotels to midscale, premium economy, and extended stay brands, BWH Hotels offers properties that cater to all travel needs.”

Select hotels joining the U.S. portfolio include: Aiden by Best Western @ San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas; Aiden by Best Western @ South Reno in Reno, Nevada; Best Western Grantville/Hershey in Grantville, Pennsylvania; Best Western Iowa/Lake Charles East in Iowa, Louisiana; Best Western Ontario Mills Mall in Ontario, California; Best Western Plus Horseheads Inn & Suites in Horseheads, New York; SureStay by Best Western Victoria in Victoria, Texas; SureStay Studio by Best Western Victoria in Victoria, Texas; SureStay Plus by Best Western Hopkinsville in Hopkinsville, Kentucky; SureStay Plus by Best Western Sevierville in Sevierville, Tennessee; and SureStay Plus by Best Western Silver City in Silver City, New Mexico.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we invite new properties to join our distinguished global portfolio,” said Ron Pohl, president, international operations and WorldHotels. “I am particularly proud of the continued growth of WorldHotels. By becoming a member of WorldHotels, these fine independent hotels benefit from the reputation and strong global presence of BWH Hotels while maintaining their individuality. We are excited to share these new properties with travelers for their upcoming globetrotting adventures.”

BWH Hotels has maintained its momentum through the first half of the year with plans to continue its growth and development in the third and fourth quarters. The brand’s portfolio, now includes approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories around the world.

“We continue to celebrate the rapid expansion of our boutique brands like Aiden across the U.S. and other global markets, as well as ongoing growth of our timeless brands,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotels. “We remain focused on evolving our offerings to resonate with modern travelers and developers and delivering the authentic experiences that make BWH Hotels stand out as a global hospitality company.”