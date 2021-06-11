Comfort Hotels Celebrates 40th Anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—In celebration of Comfort Hotels’ 40th anniversary, the upper-midscale brand of Choice Hotels International, Inc. recently launched its summer sweepstakes in which new and loyal guests have a chance to win one of 40 prizes of 40,000 Choice Privileges points. Guests that register online for the sweepstakes and stay at a Comfort property during the month of July will earn a sweepstakes entry for each night of their stay with up to 31 chances to enter.

“We’re giving new and loyal guests a chance to join in the excitement as we celebrate the Comfort brand’s 40th anniversary. The sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you this summer for 40 incredible years,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design, and compliance, Choice Hotels. “Comfort has remained a trusted leader in the upper-midscale chain scale and is known for its warm and welcoming guest experience. Our guests have been a core part of this successful 40-year journey and we’re rewarding them with a chance to win loyalty points that can be used for free stays and more. At Comfort, we’re always building, always innovating, and always evolving, with guest satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. With newly updated properties from coast to coast, a recently refreshed brand identity, and the new Rise & Shine prototype revealed this spring, the future is certainly bright for Comfort.”

The Comfort brand began in 1981 when Choice Hotels became the first in the industry to introduce brand segmentation. Today, Comfort has more than 1,600 hotels across the United States that have completed a $2.5 billion refresh, resulting in upgraded guestrooms and public spaces, as well as a new logo and signage. With the recent debut of the new Comfort Rise & Shine prototype, the brand is evolving to meet changing guest needs by offering tailored and innovative spaces for relaxing, working, sleeping, and getting ready for the day. Whether traveling on a family vacation or for an important business meeting, Comfort guests will continue to enjoy the guestrooms, friendly service, complimentary hot breakfast where available, free WiFi, and 100 percent smoke-free facilities that they expect from the brand, in addition to design and décor upgrades.

Choice Privileges offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the personalized Your Extras benefit. Guests can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels, all-inclusive AMResorts properties, and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees’ long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting, and social distancing.