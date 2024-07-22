DENVER, Colorado—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced that Kimpton Claret Hotel officially opened. In the Belleview Station neighborhood, Kimpton Claret Hotel is a pioneer property for residents and visitors seeking a familiar hospitality experience in South Denver.

“We are excited to open our doors as the first lifestyle boutique hotel in this area,” said Kimpton Claret General Manager Keith Siebenaler. “Belleview Station is a destination on the rise as it is perfectly located between Downtown Denver, the South Denver corridor, and Cherry Creek State Park and really capitalizes on the live, work, play trend in development. Our location in this vibrant neighborhood positions us to become a cultural hub for locals, frequent visitors, and newcomers to the area.”

The design of the 19-floor newly built Kimpton Claret Hotel is a juxtaposition of design elements throughout such as chunky knits and leather, warm woods and cool metals, and textural plaster and smooth stone. With natural materials as the foundation, the addition of furniture, curated art, and textures creates evocative spaces.

Kimpton Claret Hotel’s 190 guestrooms are minimal with a soft palette of gray, beige, and cream combined with accents such as textural wool throws. The tones are offset by modern artwork and large picture windows that frame the Denver and mountain landscapes. Among the guestrooms are four suites including two specialty suites, one of which offers a dining area and wet bar.

Kimpton Claret’s ground floor restaurant, Saverina, is located adjacent to the hotel lobby and has Italian-inspired cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner created with sustainable, local, and organic ingredients. Created by Executive Chef Christian Graves, Saverina’s food program embraces Italy while incorporating the seasonality of Colorado in its sourdough pizzas, pasta dishes, and vegetable-centric starters. The restaurant includes a display kitchen, large windows, high ceilings, and street-front views.

Located 19 floors above street level, Halo Rooftop Bar is Belleview Station’s newest drinking destination for young professionals and residents. Halo has cocktails, bar classics geared toward a “food-in-hand” approach for sharing and snacking, and a live music schedule. Offering both indoor and outdoor spaces with layouts that can accommodate parties of all sizes, Halo’s design has a dark palette offset by bright yellows and purple and textures of leather, velvet, and animal print.

In the lobby, guests are greeted by a fireplace, a sculptural steel reception desk, gathering spaces, and the Saverina bar, as well as a wood staircase leading up to the second-floor meeting spaces. Kimpton Claret Hotel offers 10,000 square feet of meeting space that can cater to groups of up to 250 and includes two ballrooms, a boardroom, pre-function space, and an outdoor terrace. The meeting spaces are designed to be simple with warm accents such as artwork, mirrors, and custom glass and metal light fixtures. Saverina provides all catering for meetings and events.

The hotel will offer all the amenities Kimpton is known for including being pet friendly, “Forget It, We’ve Got It” amenities, robes, participation in the “plant pals” program, yoga mats in every room, daily social hour, and more.

Kimpton Claret Hotel is located in the heart of the Belleview Station neighborhood along th Denver South Corridor, which is home to restaurants and shops and a tech scene, with access to downtown Denver via the light rail. This is Kimpton’s second hotel in Denver, a sister property to the popular Hotel Monaco Denver.