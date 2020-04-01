The Plasencia Group recently released a checklist prepared by its asset management and operations team to assist hoteliers who are scaling back or completely shutting down operations at their respective hotels and resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Plasencia Group plans to continue to update the list, which is categorized by department, and provide additional resources. Owners should consult with on-site managers and operators regarding the efficacy and impact of implementing any of the steps or actions listed below, the group notes.

Administration & Finance

Defer all accounts payable by an additional 30 to 60 days, with or without consent of vendors.

Cancel or temporarily halt all unnecessary vendor contracts.

Reassign appropriate staff to collect outstanding receivables and consider offering discounts for prompt payment of outstanding amounts.

Cancel or temporarily halt all corporate Shared Service programs and corporate-related travel.

Deposit cash register and main safe bank to operating account. Cancel or temporarily halt all armored car services.

Cancel or temporarily halt all employee conference attendance registrations and travel.

Cancel or temporarily halt all employee expense rights and freeze all employee business credit cards.

Cancel or temporarily halt all equipment leases for unnecessary equipment.

Eliminate or temporarily halt all subscriptions of publications.

Reduce or eliminate bank and credit card service fees.

Reduce the frequency of or eliminate waste hauling service.

Reduce or eliminate lawn and landscape maintenance and other non-life safety-related contracts.

Sell unopen inventories to sister hotels that are still in operation. Terminate monthly subscription or service contracts.

Turn off all non-essential electronic equipment.

Rooms

Set guestroom thermostats to 77 degrees (summer), 65 degrees (winter) and off (spring and fall).

Secure all windows and balcony doors.

Close all guest room black-out blinds or drapery.

Return all open operating supplies and housekeeping equipment to locked storage.

Wash all terry and linen before closing down property laundry.

Eliminate valet parking services and allow self-parking as appropriate.

Cancel or temporarily halt in-room entertainment service contracts. Turn off in-room refrigerators (leaving the door ajar).

Remove all paper goods from all public restrooms.

Food & Beverage

Empty all kitchen freezers and coolers if possible. Turn off compressors and leave doors open.

Sell or return any paper supplies (toilet paper), canned food and cleaning supplies that may be in short supply to vendors for credits.

Empty or donate all kitchen perishables to furloughed employees or charities.

Freeze all open non-perishable items that are not dry goods. Turn off all lighting in kitchen, storage and dining areas.

Turn off all non-essential cooking equipment.

Secure all outdoor dining furniture.

Human Resources

Furlough all non-essential personnel.

Require all management to take PTO.

Cancel or temporarily halt all processing and payroll service contracts or change payment schedules to monthly.

Eliminate or temporarily halt all recruitment advertising.

Engineering/Physical Plant

Set all meeting room thermostats to 80 degrees (summer), 63 degrees (winter), and off (spring and fall).

Set all guest corridor and common area thermostats to 80 degrees (summer), 63 degrees (winter), and off (spring and fall).

Cycle pool filtration systems to 25 percent of current load (reduce filtration hours).

Turn off pool gas heaters. Drain all jacuzzi spas.

Close all pool umbrellas and securely store all transportable furniture and equipment.

Eliminate or temporarily halt all non-essential PM programs or extend the frequency of inspection and services.

Lower temperature of all hot water heaters.

Turn off all non-essential interior and exterior lighting (landscape, tennis, pool, garage, etc.).

Turn off all non-essential lighting in back of house.

Move inspection of fire safety equipment in-house. Lengthen inspection periods by third party contractors.

Shut down all non-essential elevators.

Shut off all unnecessary natural gas supply lines (kitchen, laundry, pool, etc.).

Turn off all kitchen make up air hoods.

Set all lawn sprinkler timers to once per week.

Reduce golf course mowing and irrigation (as applicable).

Turn off all unnecessary electrical equipment.

Empty and drain all ice machines. Leave lids ajar.

Shut down all exhaust fans.

Run hot water in all faucets, toilets and drains every seven days. Adjust all air handlers for minimal operation.

Adjust chillers to lower speed as appropriate.

Secure all outdoor furniture.

Log all actions being taken to reverse steps once operations ramp up.

Security/Loss Prevention

Set revised loss prevention/security protocols and increase patrols. Secure all equipment and unopened operating supplies.

Install additional security cameras as needed at ingress/egress points.

Institute a limited number of controlled access points for anyone entering the property.

Extend saved security video recording periods.

