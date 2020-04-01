The Plasencia Group Shares Checklist for Scaling Down or Closing Hotels

By
LODGING Staff
-
checklist

The Plasencia Group recently released a checklist prepared by its asset management and operations team to assist hoteliers who are scaling back or completely shutting down operations at their respective hotels and resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Plasencia Group plans to continue to update the list, which is categorized by department, and provide additional resources. Owners should consult with on-site managers and operators regarding the efficacy and impact of implementing any of the steps or actions listed below, the group notes.

Administration & Finance
  • Defer all accounts payable by an additional 30 to 60 days, with or without consent of vendors.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt all unnecessary vendor contracts.
  • Reassign appropriate staff to collect outstanding receivables and consider offering discounts for prompt payment of outstanding amounts.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt all corporate Shared Service programs and corporate-related travel.
  • Deposit cash register and main safe bank to operating account. Cancel or temporarily halt all armored car services.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt all employee conference attendance registrations and travel.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt all employee expense rights and freeze all employee business credit cards.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt all equipment leases for unnecessary equipment.
  • Eliminate or temporarily halt all subscriptions of publications.
  • Reduce or eliminate bank and credit card service fees.
  • Reduce the frequency of or eliminate waste hauling service.
  • Reduce or eliminate lawn and landscape maintenance and other non-life safety-related contracts.
  • Sell unopen inventories to sister hotels that are still in operation. Terminate monthly subscription or service contracts.
  • Turn off all non-essential electronic equipment.
Rooms 
  • Set guestroom thermostats to 77 degrees (summer), 65 degrees (winter) and off (spring and fall).
  • Secure all windows and balcony doors.
  • Close all guest room black-out blinds or drapery.
  • Return all open operating supplies and housekeeping equipment to locked storage.
  • Wash all terry and linen before closing down property laundry.
  • Eliminate valet parking services and allow self-parking as appropriate.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt in-room entertainment service contracts. Turn off in-room refrigerators (leaving the door ajar).
  • Remove all paper goods from all public restrooms.
Food & Beverage
  • Empty all kitchen freezers and coolers if possible. Turn off compressors and leave doors open.
  • Sell or return any paper supplies (toilet paper), canned food and cleaning supplies that may be in short supply to vendors for credits.
  • Empty or donate all kitchen perishables to furloughed employees or charities.
  • Freeze all open non-perishable items that are not dry goods. Turn off all lighting in kitchen, storage and dining areas.
  • Turn off all non-essential cooking equipment.
  • Secure all outdoor dining furniture.
Human Resources 
  • Furlough all non-essential personnel.
  • Require all management to take PTO.
  • Cancel or temporarily halt all processing and payroll service contracts or change payment schedules to monthly.
  • Eliminate or temporarily halt all recruitment advertising.
Engineering/Physical Plant
  • Set all meeting room thermostats to 80 degrees (summer), 63 degrees (winter), and off (spring and fall).
  • Set all guest corridor and common area thermostats to 80 degrees (summer), 63 degrees (winter), and off (spring and fall).
  • Cycle pool filtration systems to 25 percent of current load (reduce filtration hours).
  • Turn off pool gas heaters. Drain all jacuzzi spas.
  • Close all pool umbrellas and securely store all transportable furniture and equipment.
  • Eliminate or temporarily halt all non-essential PM programs or extend the frequency of inspection and services.
  • Lower temperature of all hot water heaters.
  • Turn off all non-essential interior and exterior lighting (landscape, tennis, pool, garage, etc.).
  • Turn off all non-essential lighting in back of house.
  • Move inspection of fire safety equipment in-house. Lengthen inspection periods by third party contractors.
  • Shut down all non-essential elevators.
  • Shut off all unnecessary natural gas supply lines (kitchen, laundry, pool, etc.).
  • Turn off all kitchen make up air hoods.
  • Set all lawn sprinkler timers to once per week.
  • Reduce golf course mowing and irrigation (as applicable).
  • Turn off all unnecessary electrical equipment.
  • Empty and drain all ice machines. Leave lids ajar.
  • Shut down all exhaust fans.
  • Run hot water in all faucets, toilets and drains every seven days. Adjust all air handlers for minimal operation.
  • Adjust chillers to lower speed as appropriate.
  • Secure all outdoor furniture.
  • Log all actions being taken to reverse steps once operations ramp up.
Security/Loss Prevention
  • Set revised loss prevention/security protocols and increase patrols. Secure all equipment and unopened operating supplies.
  • Install additional security cameras as needed at ingress/egress points.
  • Institute a limited number of controlled access points for anyone entering the property.
  • Extend saved security video recording periods.

 

