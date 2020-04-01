The Plasencia Group recently released a checklist prepared by its asset management and operations team to assist hoteliers who are scaling back or completely shutting down operations at their respective hotels and resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Plasencia Group plans to continue to update the list, which is categorized by department, and provide additional resources. Owners should consult with on-site managers and operators regarding the efficacy and impact of implementing any of the steps or actions listed below, the group notes.
Administration & Finance
- Defer all accounts payable by an additional 30 to 60 days, with or without consent of vendors.
- Cancel or temporarily halt all unnecessary vendor contracts.
- Reassign appropriate staff to collect outstanding receivables and consider offering discounts for prompt payment of outstanding amounts.
- Cancel or temporarily halt all corporate Shared Service programs and corporate-related travel.
- Deposit cash register and main safe bank to operating account. Cancel or temporarily halt all armored car services.
- Cancel or temporarily halt all employee conference attendance registrations and travel.
- Cancel or temporarily halt all employee expense rights and freeze all employee business credit cards.
- Cancel or temporarily halt all equipment leases for unnecessary equipment.
- Eliminate or temporarily halt all subscriptions of publications.
- Reduce or eliminate bank and credit card service fees.
- Reduce the frequency of or eliminate waste hauling service.
- Reduce or eliminate lawn and landscape maintenance and other non-life safety-related contracts.
- Sell unopen inventories to sister hotels that are still in operation. Terminate monthly subscription or service contracts.
- Turn off all non-essential electronic equipment.
Rooms
- Set guestroom thermostats to 77 degrees (summer), 65 degrees (winter) and off (spring and fall).
- Secure all windows and balcony doors.
- Close all guest room black-out blinds or drapery.
- Return all open operating supplies and housekeeping equipment to locked storage.
- Wash all terry and linen before closing down property laundry.
- Eliminate valet parking services and allow self-parking as appropriate.
- Cancel or temporarily halt in-room entertainment service contracts. Turn off in-room refrigerators (leaving the door ajar).
- Remove all paper goods from all public restrooms.
Food & Beverage
- Empty all kitchen freezers and coolers if possible. Turn off compressors and leave doors open.
- Sell or return any paper supplies (toilet paper), canned food and cleaning supplies that may be in short supply to vendors for credits.
- Empty or donate all kitchen perishables to furloughed employees or charities.
- Freeze all open non-perishable items that are not dry goods. Turn off all lighting in kitchen, storage and dining areas.
- Turn off all non-essential cooking equipment.
- Secure all outdoor dining furniture.
Human Resources
- Furlough all non-essential personnel.
- Require all management to take PTO.
- Cancel or temporarily halt all processing and payroll service contracts or change payment schedules to monthly.
- Eliminate or temporarily halt all recruitment advertising.
Engineering/Physical Plant
- Set all meeting room thermostats to 80 degrees (summer), 63 degrees (winter), and off (spring and fall).
- Set all guest corridor and common area thermostats to 80 degrees (summer), 63 degrees (winter), and off (spring and fall).
- Cycle pool filtration systems to 25 percent of current load (reduce filtration hours).
- Turn off pool gas heaters. Drain all jacuzzi spas.
- Close all pool umbrellas and securely store all transportable furniture and equipment.
- Eliminate or temporarily halt all non-essential PM programs or extend the frequency of inspection and services.
- Lower temperature of all hot water heaters.
- Turn off all non-essential interior and exterior lighting (landscape, tennis, pool, garage, etc.).
- Turn off all non-essential lighting in back of house.
- Move inspection of fire safety equipment in-house. Lengthen inspection periods by third party contractors.
- Shut down all non-essential elevators.
- Shut off all unnecessary natural gas supply lines (kitchen, laundry, pool, etc.).
- Turn off all kitchen make up air hoods.
- Set all lawn sprinkler timers to once per week.
- Reduce golf course mowing and irrigation (as applicable).
- Turn off all unnecessary electrical equipment.
- Empty and drain all ice machines. Leave lids ajar.
- Shut down all exhaust fans.
- Run hot water in all faucets, toilets and drains every seven days. Adjust all air handlers for minimal operation.
- Adjust chillers to lower speed as appropriate.
- Secure all outdoor furniture.
- Log all actions being taken to reverse steps once operations ramp up.
Security/Loss Prevention
- Set revised loss prevention/security protocols and increase patrols. Secure all equipment and unopened operating supplies.
- Install additional security cameras as needed at ingress/egress points.
- Institute a limited number of controlled access points for anyone entering the property.
- Extend saved security video recording periods.
