1 Develop a Business Plan

PROPERTY IMPROVEMENT PLAN This is a brand standards compliance requirement for many hotels that compels individual properties to improve or keep current certain amenities and features. Examples would be upgrading to a certain type of television or bed sheet in an effort to help owners improve market share, guest satisfaction, and profitability. When you buy a property, the contract could also require a PIP to ensure the hotel continues to operate at an acceptable standard. Properties that fail to complete required PIPs could face penalties as severe as being eliminated from the brand altogether.

Greg Dickhens, principal and managing partner at Trinity Investments, a real estate investment firm with a portfolio heavy with hotels and resort properties, recommends going into any project with a tight plan in place.

“We spend a lot of time doing that internally, looking at an asset and trying to determine how you can reposition that asset within that market to achieve the best financial returns,” he says. “It is an exercise we go through before we acquire the asset. And when we do acquire the asset, it’s working with the respective management team, whether it’s the incumbent team or a new management team and brand to get them to buy into that strategy.

“From there, it’s furthering those plans and getting an architect and an interior designer who have gone through the details of what that execution would look like and costing it out, then funding that either through the reserve accounts or additional equity contributions,” Dickhens says. “However,” he adds, “in the case of a large repositioning or financing, we would be incorporating that into our initial funding with the lender.”