The Morrow Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Morrow Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, has opened its doors. The hotel brings art-based accommodations, dining, and nearly 12,000 square feet of meetings and events space to NoMa, one of Washington, D.C.’s creative districts. From Trammell Crow Company and MetLife Investment Management, The Morrow marks a new era for NoMa’s 3rd Street District, which is a hub of culture, culinary options, and experiences for locals and guests alike.

“We set out, along with Trammel Crow Company, to bring a truly unique lifestyle destination to a vibrant and culturally important part of Washington D.C. in NoMa,” said Bill Webster, director, hotel asset management at MetLife Investment Management. “We believe in the growth potential of NoMa and The Morrow Hotel will quickly become part of the fabric of the neighborhood, enhancing its already rich culture through unmatched hospitality, service, and dining experiences.”

“When we started this project, we believed The Morrow could serve as the perfect central gathering place for the local NoMa and Union Market neighborhoods, while also setting new standards for nightlife and hospitality across the District of Columbia, and are so thrilled to see that vision come to life in this way,” said Campbell Smith, senior managing director for Trammell Crow Company.

“We are delighted to welcome The Morrow to Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “The Morrow, with its multiple food and beverage outlets and high-end design, is a perfect addition to Curio Collection in one of Washington, D.C. ‘s fastest-growing creative districts, and truly reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering authentic, curated experiences through local offerings and elevated amenities.”

The NoMa neighborhood is projected to see growth over the next several years with the addition of TikTok’s local headquarters. NoMa’s 35 blocks include 14.3 million square feet of office space, nearly 8,300 residential units, more than 545,000 square feet of neighborhood-serving retail, and millions of square feet of ongoing construction projects, new businesses, and more.

The Morrow Hotel, part of the new 3rd Street District development, is situated at the nexus of NoMa, Union Market, and H Street, with access to the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro and Union Station. The hotel serves as a gathering spot in the neighborhood, which has a mix of hotel, residential, food and beverage, and retail destinations along pedestrian-friendly streets with spaces for outdoor gatherings. The hotel’s architecture responds to the urban conditions with an accessible site, integrating guests and community through its indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Our programming was developed with NoMa’s deep cultural and artistic history in mind, and we are proud to continue its legacy through our modern and distinct offerings,” added Paul Puzzanghero, general manager at The Morrow. “We’ve created an experience on-property that inspires local discovery through bold design, elevated food, and beverage from our very own hometown hero, chef Nicholas Stefanelli, and entertainment concepts.”

An experience is created upon arrival with the lobby, which has seating areas surrounded by lighting and music that transitions with the light throughout the day. The ground floor welcomes guests and passers-by to gather with kombucha and fresh juices in the morning and champagne and cocktails in the evening from the lobby beverage cart.

Guest experiences on-property include yoga offerings, pillow menus, and amenities for pets, as well as access to a rooftop space. In addition, The Morrow Hotel offers self-care programming through partnerships.

The hotel’s arrival brings four new food and beverage venues by Executive Chef Nicholas Stefanelli. “As both a chef and a lover of travel, I’m truly inspired to embark on a new professional journey into the world of hotels, with a fantastic group of partners. I wanted to do a hotel project for quite some time, and after my initial meetings with The Morrow Hotel team, it became clear that our approach towards hospitality and creativity was aligned—and that we could have a really fun time creating something for both locals and visitors,” said Stefanelli. “With Le Clou, Upstairs at The Morrow, and soon Vesper, we hope to add our touch to an already buzzing and dynamic neighborhood.”

The Morrow Hotel’s destination-worthy dining includes:

Le Clou is a full-service restaurant providing a modern take on a French brasserie. The space features a wrap-around bar, chandeliers, and gilded finishes.

The Lobby Lounge is a communal gathering place serving light refreshments and cocktails. An extension of Le Clou, the Lobby Lounge offers artisanal coffee and juices by day and cocktails and a champagne trolley by night.

Vesper, opening February 2023 is a cocktail lounge with live music on the 11th floor. Serving cocktails alongside hors d’oeuvres and caviar service, Vesper will be for business meetings, afternoon tea, and celebration.

Upstairs at The Morrow, opening March 2023 is the hotel’s rooftop bar. It will offer cocktails, wine, light fare, and nightly DJ sets in a space with an outdoor terrace.

The Morrow Hotel is inspired by the heritage of the NoMa neighborhood and infuses its spirit throughout the property. Located on the last site of Central Armature Works, a 100-year-old electrical manufacturing and repair business, the hotel is rooted in Washington D.C.’s history while representing a modern vision. The hotel exterior is designed by Shalom Baranes Associates; with the lobby and multiple restaurants designed by INC Architecture & Design; and the guestrooms, function spaces, and a fitness center designed by Rottet Studio.

INC Architecture & Design has created an atmosphere that builds on the qualities of The Morrow Hotel brand as well as emphasizes the historical context of Washington D.C. and the NoMa setting. The design of the public spaces, including the lobby, restaurant, cocktail lounge, and rooftop bar, creates a series of differentiated experiences from morning to night. The Morrow Hotel has 203 rooms and suites that combine amenities for a guest experience.

With 11,400 square feet of customizable space, The Morrow Hotel is a destination for meetings and events of any size. It has a 4,900-square-foot outdoor veranda, a 2,400-square-foot ballroom with multiple configuration options, a private level lounge, and an open rooftop bar and terrace for meetings, social affairs, ceremonies, and any other occasions.