Eight Ways Hotels Are Practicing Sustainability This Earth Day

1 Reducing and Reusing at F&B Outlets

Thompson Hotels, the luxury lifestyle brand, is practicing sustainability this Earth Day by providing guests with alternatives to plastic straws or removing straws completely at all of its properties across North America. Last year, the company set out looking for a way to reduce plastic straw waste while still providing a heightened guest experience, working with partners such as Aardvark Straws (U.S.) and Biofase (Mexico) to help supply biodegradable options that do not break down in cocktails, morning cold brew, and anything in-between.

That’s not all the company is doing in the beverage space. Three outlets—L.A. Jackson, the rooftop lounge at Thompson Nashville, Temple Court at The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel in New York City, and The Cape’s Lobby Bar—are using dehydrated garnishes rather than fresh produce to reduce waste. Temple Court also repurposes its citrus peels into its infused cocktails as another reuse method. In addition, properties such as Thompson Zihuatanejo, The Beekman, and Thompson Toronto are turning to compostable, biodegradable containers, cups, and piping bags to limit their negative impact on the environment.