By LODGING Staff
Holman Riverfront Park

SALEM, Oregon—Hilton announced the opening of the Holman Riverfront Park Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Salem, Oregon. The seven-story hotel, developed by Sturgeon Development Partners, has 127 guestrooms and suites and is adjacent to the Salem Convention Center. The hotel is also nearby the Oregon State Capitol and Willamette Valley Wine Country.

“We are excited to partner with this iconic hospitality brand in introducing one of the newest hotels that make up Hilton’s Tapestry Collection,” said Matt Smith, general manager. “The Holman aims to be a living room for the city of Salem, its visitors, and the great people who live and work here.”

The Holman Riverfront Park Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton has a design and construction inspired by the artists, businesses, and leaders that have brought modernity to Oregon. Contemporary in design, the Holman’s guestrooms include apartment-style suites with kitchenettes for short-term, weekly, or long-term stays. The Holman’s design extends from the lobby into meeting and event spaces.

Pacific Standard, a West Coast drinking and dining establishment with small-plate cuisine, serves as a gathering space in the hotel with a bar and lived-in environment. Pacific Standard beckons guests to have craft cocktails rooted in the classics, inspired by hotel bars throughout history. Cora Coffee, also located in the Holman, offers fast-casual options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as coffee, espresso, pastries, and snacks.

The Holman Riverfront Park Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is located at the site of what originally was the Holman Building, which served as the home of the Oregon state government from 1857 to 1876 in the absence of a formal Capitol building. The hotel is adjacent to the Salem Convention Center, Riverfront Park, and near the State Capitol.

