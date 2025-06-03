Hotel Communication Network Acquires Crave Interactive

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hotel Communication Network (HCN) announced the acquisition of Crave Interactive, a UK-based provider specializing in digital guest experiences for luxury hotels. This strategic move expands HCN’s reach across the four- and five-star hotel markets. The deal closed for an undisclosed amount.

Crave Interactive, established in 2009, has built a reputation for delivering in-room tablets and AI-driven guest services, catering to clientele that includes MGM Resorts, Fairmont, and Hyatt. Their platform facilitates seamless guest interactions, from room service orders to spa bookings.

HCN’s acquisition of Crave Interactive is a calculated step towards integrating complementary technologies and expertise and expanding HCN’s ad network, which allows hoteliers to acquire the substantial capabilities of the guest engagement platform at reduced rates through HCN’s newly introduced ad-subsidized model. HCN is combining proactive digital signage with global brand advertising that creates new sources of revenue for hotels.

HCN and Crave tablets are set to change the hotel experience globally with the integration of AI. A multilingual human-looking AI Concierge is introduced to each guest via the tablet, becoming their personal assistant. With ad revenues supporting this innovation, the technology is now within reach of every hotel globally. HCN offers hotels a new level of personalization and service for every guest on a mass scale.

“This acquisition is more than a merger of technologies; it’s a fusion of visions aimed at redefining the guest experience,” said Kevin Bidner, chief executive officer of HCN. “By combining our strengths, we will deliver unparalleled value to hoteliers and guests alike.”

HCN views this acquisition as a consolidation in the hospitality tech space. The combined company will have operations and installations in 25 countries with both tablet and mobile applications.