The Crossroads of COVID Safety and Guest Experience in Hotel Tech

5 Automation

Lastly, automation and AI are here to stay. Both will be key to hospitality’s recovery and the answer to staffing shortages. Many frontline hotel managers are doing just about everything, including cleaning rooms. Automated technology can be leveraged to update housekeeping when a guest has checked out via a mobile key. In addition, voice-enabled assistants can answer routine and hotel-specific questions, freeing up staff to engage in more meaningful ways with guests. Booking a spa appointment, a dinner reservation, or a shuttle can all be done via automation.

It’s easy for hoteliers to be put off by the notion of embracing technological trends. Hoteliers are already dealing with the enormity of the pandemic. But humanity quickly implemented change and adapted throughout the pandemic. Hotels that had a two-year roadmap for digital transformation had to adjust their adoption timeframe to two weeks. If hoteliers get to know the tech, keep an open mind, and do everything to ensure a successful stay, guests, employees, and hotel owners will benefit.

