Radisson Hotel Philadelphia Opens

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Radisson announced the opening of Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, following a multi-million-dollar renovation showing the brand’s signature Scandinavian design. The hotel is in Philly’s Center City District. With access to Philadelphia International Airport and proximity to both Interstate 76 and Interstate 95, Radisson Hotel Philadelphia’s location gives visitors a home base from which to explore the city.

Radisson Hotel Philadelphia’s 212 guestrooms and suites work for all traveler needs. The hotel’s renovation includes remodeled rooms with skyline and sports venue views and amenities such as flat-screen TVs with streaming services, free WiFi, mini-fridges, and more. Suites at the hotel have kitchenettes along with separate seating areas for larger groups.

As part of its full-scale remodel, Radisson Hotel Philadelphia has a new open-concept lobby area that houses individual check-in pods, coffee and tea facilities, a snack shop, and the Whit Lounge, the hotel’s onsite bar and restaurant serving food from morning until night. Guests also have access to a fitness center, luggage service, room service, and Park ‘N Fly airport parking and valet services at the hotel. Plus, the meeting room is for corporate events with space that holds up to 275 attendees.

Radisson Hotel Philadelphia is implementing the Radisson Hotels Americas Safety Protocol to ensure guest safety and peace of mind. In-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company.

“Philadelphia is a city full of history that attracts a mix of guests from across the United States and the world,” said Tom Buoy, interim CEO, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “We are excited to establish a newly renovated property in such a convenient location in South Philadelphia that is sure to keep guests occupied and immersed in the many activities the city has to offer. This opening is yet another milestone in the development of the Radisson brand in a key downtown market.”

In addition to its history, Philadelphia is a city with a sports identity. Radisson Hotel Philadelphia is for fans looking to experience Philly’s energy at any of its sports venues—the property is walking distance from Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies; Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles; and Wells Fargo Center, where the 76ers and the Flyers play. Beyond serving as a sports hub, Radisson Hotel Philadelphia has other activities for vacationers to enjoy nearby like the newly opened Live! Casino or the Navy Yard, a center with business activity and retail options.

“Developing this property in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group Americas has been a challenging but rewarding process that has totally elevated the quality of service we’re able to deliver to our guests,” said the owners of Watermark Hospitality. “We’re thrilled to reintroduce ourselves to the Philadelphia community and welcome guests new and old to experience the comfort and hospitality synonymous with the Radisson brand.”