The Bradley Opens by Provenance in Partnership With Vera Bradley

FORT WAYNE, Indiana—The Bradley—Fort Wayne, Indiana’s new boutique hotel created in partnership with hotel owner and operator, Provenance, and Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of the women’s fashion label Vera Bradley— recently opened. The 124-room hotel will serve as the epicenter of entertaining and hospitality in the growing urban center of Fort Wayne, complete with nine suites, a rotating art gallery, and two restaurants, including a rooftop bar.

“With the launch of The Bradley, a long-time dream of mine is finally coming to life, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone to my hometown: the historic city of Fort Wayne,” said Baekgaard. “The Bradley will offer a piece of the rich Fort Wayne community to each guest who calls the hotel home, playing a major role in contributing to the city’s continued growth. It is my hope that the hotel will serve as an extension of my own home for a community I love and for those traveling in the city.”

Artwork

In keeping with Provenance’s mission to celebrate the arts and their creators, The Bradley will highlight the talent of Fort Wayne by featuring locally sourced art throughout the hotel to tell the city’s story.

Each guestroom will include commissioned botanical-inspired letterpress prints by local artist, Julie Wall of HEDGE Studios. Additionally, the hotel will feature a revolving art gallery in the main lobby in partnership with Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design. The gallery will have artwork by students, faculty, and alumni, and the works on display can be made available for purchase. Additional works created by local artist Theoplis Smith III, aka Phresh Laundry, known for his pop culture art installations and murals placed around the city, will be on display within the hotel’s public spaces.

“Art is a part of our DNA at Provenance, and we are proud to be able to showcase the uniqueness of Fort Wayne and the city’s creators through The Bradley’s art installations,” said Katherine Durant, CEO and president of Provenance. “As a Provenance Hotel, the property will become a canvas for the city’s exceptional talent, shining a light on the originality and creativity of the local culture that exists and thrives here.”

Design

Dutch East Design, a New-York based interior design and branding firm, led the design concept of The Bradley’s interior. Upon arrival, the lobby opens into an inviting lounge, creating a warm ambiance marked by rich fabrics and textures like a stained wood ceiling, and wall panels and custom-designed pendants and furnishings. Free-standing screens, outlined in bronze frames and textured sheers, lead the way to reception. Tying it all together, the reception desk and matching communal table have curated art and five-pronged, bronze chandeliers.

The inspiration for the guestrooms comes from Baekgaard’s own personal style, shown through a mix of soft and vibrant pops of color, including floral headboards in the bedroom and wallpaper in the bathroom. The Bradley also features nine suites of varying configurations. Paying homage to the state, all suites are named after a city in Indiana, with two suites designed by Provenance Hotels’ Katherine Durant and the remaining by Baekgaard. Feature details range from separate seating areas and walk-in rain showers to some with freestanding tubs, wet bars, and outdoor balconies.

Dining

Located on the ground level, Arbor offers a glassed-in private dining area as well as seasonal outdoor patio seating. With a name rooted in the city’s tree-lined trails, the restaurant presents a mix of traditional and contemporary design. With home-cooked favorites, Arbor’s menu features modern American fare, and each dish offers a twist using locally sourced ingredients. For breakfast, local purveyor Utopian Coffee serves an egg BLT and a coffee.

Birdie’s, The Bradley’s rooftop bar, is named after Baekgaard, honoring a nickname given to her by her eldest grandchild for her love of birds. In the vibrant space, casual and comfortable by design, diners can settle in at the indoor bar, which serves as the focal point, or among the textured banquettes spaced throughout. Birdie’s also features an outdoor rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Fort Wayne. Locals and guests alike can enjoy a central fireplace and sip on classic cocktails. Menu items range from casual bites like fried chicken sandwiches and hearty offerings like sourdough French toast for weekend brunch.

Amenities

Overnight guests at The Bradley can use Provenance Signature guest services, such as honor bars; pet-friendly amenities; Well + Fit kits delivered to guests’ rooms; an on-site fitness center with both a Peloton bike and MIRROR; as well as complimentary bicycles available to explore the city’s nearby parks and trails.

Event Spaces

The Bradley offers 2,000 square feet of meeting space. By design, each of the three meeting rooms is styled in a palette of cream and light blues, with floor-to-ceiling windows and an abundance of natural light, plus the rotating art gallery of original works which creates a backdrop for events.

Allen, the largest event space with more than 1,100 square feet, is for weddings; Wells is second in size with full-length windows; and Whitney maintains a boardroom-style space, perfect for business affairs.

Explore Fort Wayne

Continuing the momentum of Fort Wayne’s downtown and waterfront revitalization, the hotel joins recent tourism developments including The Landing, a mix of independent businesses and restaurants, and Promenade Park, a space for recreation, arts, and culture. With a pool of artistic talent, Fort Wayne offers an arts scene spanning theater, dance, fine art, and music. The downtown Arts Campus includes Freimann Square, where seasonal festivals and events are held, as well as the Arts United Center, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, and more. The Bradley is centrally located in the downtown Fort Wayne area and within walking distance to these developments, allowing guests to enjoy the arts and cultural opportunities the city has to offer.