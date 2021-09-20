The Benson Hotel to Join the Curio Collection by Hilton

PORTLAND, Oregon—Owners of The Benson Hotel announced that it will join Curio Collection, part of the Hilton portfolio in October 2021. The property conversion will include renovations to the hotel’s common areas, including the meeting space, lobby, and food and beverage outlets. The 287-room hotel will continue to be operated by Seattle-based Coast Hospitality Management with design led by architectural firm GGLO. The property will remain open during all renovation plans.

“The Benson Hotel has delivered over 100 years of memories, quintessential style, and vibrant service, and is deeply rooted in this community,” said Douglas Rigoni, president and CEO, Coast Hospitality. “We are excited to partner with this iconic hospitality brand and to position this Portland landmark as one of the newest hotels that make up the Hilton Curio Collection.”

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 hotels and resorts, each of which are picked for their character to offer local experiences to travelers. Each Curio Collection by Hilton hotel provides travelers local offerings and amenities tailored to every traveler type, all while providing the benefits of Hilton and its guest-loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

As part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands, The Benson, Curio Collection by Hilton will offer Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels access to benefits.