The Beatrice by Paolino Properties Opens in Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—Paolino Properties has announced the opening of The Beatrice, a 47-room boutique hotel located in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade, introducing a destination for today’s traveler and a gathering place for locals with the debut of Bellini restaurant by Ignazio Cipriani and a private rooftop club for members and hotel guests.

“As a former mayor of this great city, I’ve been a champion of Providence for my entire career. It’s been my passion to create projects that enhance the city and welcome community members and travelers. The opening of The Beatrice marks a new chapter for our hospitality scene,” said Joseph R. Paolino, Jr., managing partner of Paolino Properties. “This hotel is a celebration of our city’s best attributes: our vibrant arts community, our renowned restaurants, our rich history, and our bright future.”

Beatrice Temkin, Paolino’s mother and the namesake of the property, was a lifelong Rhode Island resident, community leader, and philanthropist. The design of the hotel is inspired by her style.

“Providence is our newly adopted city and a place where we immediately felt at home. Its rich heritage and creative flair make it the perfect location to expand our brand,” said Ignazio Cipriani, founder and president of Bellini Providence. “Opening Bellini Providence is an opportunity for us to share our family’s thoughtfully reinvented recipes, time-honored traditions, and an inviting atmosphere to this incredible city. We hope it will be a place where friends gather, reconnect and enjoy.”

Designed by ZDS Architecture & Interiors, the hotel has a contemporary design that pays tribute to the 19th-century building’s past. The hotel’s 47 guestrooms provide a home-away-from-home atmosphere. High ceilings and windows bring in natural light and show views of the city’s historic district. Each room is outfitted with amenities to provide a level of comfort with features including Dyson Supersonic hair dryers, Mascioni linens, Nespresso coffee makers, BeeKind personal care amenities, a fitness center, in-room Fit Kits, and a rotating selection of books and board games for guests to enjoy during their stay.

Bellini Restaurant and a private rooftop club were conceptualized by Ignazio Cipriani. The Italian restaurant is the first Bellini location in the New England region, introducing a new dining destination to the city’s culinary scene.

The restaurant’s ever-changing menu takes a modern spin on Italy’s many specialties and classic dishes with menu items including Pappardelle “alla Bellini,” Beef Milanesine “alla Parmigiana” and Sautéed Clams “alla Veneziana.” Guests can pair their meal with a selection of imported wines, beers, and cocktails, such as the Venetian “Bellini”—a cocktail that was invented in 1948 by Giuseppe Cipriani at Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy.

Atop the hotel, the rooftop Bellini Club offers an experience that is exclusive to members and guests staying at The Beatrice. The only rooftop club in the city, it overlooks the city of Providence and provides views of the historic district and surrounding canals. A custom menu will be available to guests featuring cocktails, wine, beer, and shareable plates.

The fourth generation of a family-run hospitality group, Bellini by Ignazio Cipriani introduces an Italian dining experience to guests. From the performances at the Trinity Repertory Company and Providence Performing Arts Center, to the WaterFire Providence—an art experience that lights up the three rivers that flow through Downtown Providence—guests can access the city from the location of the property.