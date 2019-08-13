Karas Hotel Advisors Announces Completion Of Unique Assignments

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – L.K. Eric Prevette and Carlos C. Lopes, principals of KARAS Luxury Hotel Advisors, recently completed two unique assignments in the Caribbean and Santa Barbara.

Karas represented Charles and Linda Hickox, owners of Cap Juluca Resort on the Island of Anguilla, BWI to provide asset management and marketing initiatives to optimize revenues. The Karas team also worked with the owners and the Government of Anguilla to settle long-running legal matters, restructure a ground lease and tax obligations, and represented the owners in a sale of the property to Belmond Hotels. The end result was a significant achievement for the owners, the Government of Anguilla, and the employees of Cap Juluca.

“I never imagined the day would come when we would find the right buyer for Cap Juluca, but Eric’s perseverance and negotiating skills made us believers. This is a hands-on group of professionals that understand the complexity of operating in the Caribbean,” said Charles Hickox, owner of Cap Juluca Resort.

Karas principals also worked with developers to complete the construction, pre-opening, and the startup of the Hotel Californian. The 140-room property has quickly achieved a positive reputation as a boutique hotel in Santa Barbara.

“This was a complex and difficult project, but with excellent ownership support and a terrific team of hospitality professionals, we succeeded in creating a fantastic property and provided five-star service from the opening,” said Carlos Lopes, principal of Karas Hotel Advisors.

Karas, headed by LK Eric Prevette and Carlos Lopes, has a 30-year track record and expertise in acquisitions, transactions, asset management, repositionings, and development while working closely with its clients to improve the performance of their respective assets and strategically grow their portfolios.