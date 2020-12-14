Survey: Nearly 70 Percent of Americans Will Not Travel for Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A recent national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that 69 percent of Americans will not travel for Christmas. With a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommending that Americans do not travel over the holiday season, and new stay-at-home orders in place in states across the country, the holiday season will compound the challenges already facing the hotel industry during this public health crisis, according to AHLA.

“We understand the importance of following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and support the government’s actions. However, with the dramatic decline in travel, hotels will face a harsh winter through no fault of our own. The hotel industry needs aid to survive until travel demand returns. Given this current environment, Congress cannot nor should not contemplate recess until a relief bill is passed now,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. We need help now.”

The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted November 2-4, 2020, by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. Key findings of the survey include the following:

Advertisement

74 percent of those traveling overnight for Christmas report they will stay with a family or friend

32 percent of respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March

Looking ahead to next year, 24 percent are likely to travel for spring break

44 percent say their next hotel stay for vacation or leisure travel will be a year or more from now or they have no plans to stay in a hotel

Business travel has been even more impacted as only 8 percent of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March

Only 8 percent of all adults expect to travel for business within the next six months

62 percent of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business

The hotel industry is facing record job loss if Congress does not provide relief, according to AHLA. Every hour Congress doesn’t act, hotels lose 400 jobs, with up to 3 million permanent jobs lost, AHLA has found. Seventy-one percent of hotels will not be able to last another six months without immediate assistance, according to a recent AHLA member survey of hotel owners and operators.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE