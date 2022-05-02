SAN ANTONIO, Texas—The SureStay Hotel by Best Western San Antonio West SeaWorld will open its doors in San Antonio, Texas, on May 6, 2022. The property will provide guests with the amenities today’s travelers have come to expect.

The hotel has 83 guestrooms, including 12 suites, each with new beds and flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western San Antonio West SeaWorld also offers an outdoor pool and hot tub, complimentary hot breakfast, and free WiFi.

“The SureStay Hotel by Best Western San Antonio West SeaWorld provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, and service they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to San Antonio to this new and superior hotel experience.”

The property’s location is for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is just a short drive from Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Riverwalk Downtown, The Alamo, the San Antonio Aquarium, the San Antonio Zoo, the Witte Museum, and the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

“Our hotel offers the most value and best service for both business and leisure travelers staying in San Antonio,” said Neel Patel, general manager of the SureStay Hotel by Best Western San Antonio West SeaWorld. “Guests of our hotel will appreciate our complimentary amenities, including hot breakfast and high-speed internet throughout the hotel.”