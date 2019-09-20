9 Protect Hotel Assets

Early detection and quick remediation are key to a successful pest control strategy, especially when it comes to bed bugs. Protect-A-Bed encasements help housekeepers identify outbreaks early and lock out bed bugs from their favorite harborage points. Encasing helps prevent the spread of bugs and ensures that mattresses doesn’t have to be replaced.

