RICHMOND, Virginia—Virginia-based hotel management company with expertise in the extended stay segment Sandpiper Hospitality is continuing its growth with the addition of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotels brand to its roster. Sandpiper Hospitality is now managing the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, hotel in Jacksonville, under the Choice Hotels chain.

“Sandpiper Hospitality is thrilled to add the Suburban brand to our quickly expanding portfolio,” said president and CEO Jim Darter. “Additionally, we look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Choice Hotels with the addition of new hotels and markets in the immediate future.”

Approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands, Sandpiper Hospitality now has a portfolio of 47 open and managed hotels in 13 different states. Sandpiper Hospitality also manages 27 WoodSpring Suites properties across the country as a part of the Choice Hotels franchise system.

“We have a long-standing, successful relationship with Sandpiper and are thrilled to be working with them on this additional brand,” said Anna Scozzafava, vice president of extended stay brands, strategy, and operations for Choice Hotels. “Sandpiper is a top partner who has delivered excellent results in the flourishing extended stay segment.”

Sandpiper Hospitality continues to demonstrate its ability to combine a flexible approach to third-party management with financial value for its investors and clients.

Located in Jacksonville, the apartment-style Suburban Extended Stay Hotel provides access to Camp Lejeune and the Salvation Army’s Camp Walter Johnson Retreat and Conference Center. Each of the 117 guestrooms features cozy beds, flat-screen TVs, desks, and a fully equipped kitchen. Amenities at the economy extended stay hotel include free WiFi, a business center, meeting space, guest laundry, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.